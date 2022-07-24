Floods kill at least 22 in southern Iran

A picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on July 23, 2022, shows people in a boat reaching a man in a river, after flooding caused by heavy rainfall in southern Iran's Estahban county, that reportedly killed at least 21 people. - Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth. (Photo by Mohammad Ali Mohammadi / various sources / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMAD ALI MOHAMMADI/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 22 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a provincial official said on Saturday.

There was at least one person missing, said Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

Rescue helicopter positioned on the bank of a river, after flooding caused by heavy rainfall in southern Iran's Estahban county, that reportedly killed at least 22 people. Photograph: Mohammad Ali Mohammadi/AFP/Getty Images

He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars.

The governor of Fars province announced that Sunday would be a day of mourning, state media said. — Reuters

