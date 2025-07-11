At least 798 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN says

Palestinian children line up to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in Nuseirat on June 30th. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that it had recorded at least 798 killings both at aid points run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and near humanitarian convoys run by other relief groups, including the UN.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel says had let militants divert aid.

The UN has called the plan “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules.

“Up until the seventh of July, we’ve recorded now 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys,” Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

The GHF began distributing food packages in Gaza at the end of May and has repeatedly denied that incidents had occurred at its sites. - Reuters

