Europe

Ukrainian drone attacks kill warehouse workers at Russia’s largest online retailer

Fires sparked at Moscow oil depot, while Russian attack on Odesa kills one person on board Antigua and ‌Barbuda-registered vessel

Smoke rises from an oil refinery facility following a reported Ukrainian attack in the town of Noginsk outside Moscow on July 18th. Photograph: AFP via Getty
Smoke rises from an oil refinery facility following a reported Ukrainian attack in the town of Noginsk outside Moscow on July 18th. Photograph: AFP via Getty
Sat Jul 18 2026 - 13:082 MIN READ

Waves of Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven warehouse workers in Russia and injured dozens more, while another ‌attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider capital region, ​regional governors said on Saturday.

Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said 25 people were injured after Ukrainian drones slammed into a warehouse owned by Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, ​in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov region, roughly 475km southeast of Moscow.

“Seven people working the night shift died on ‌the ‌spot,” Pervyshov ​wrote on Telegram, adding that 28 drones were also shot down on approach.

“If they had achieved ⁠their goal, the number ​of civilian casualties could have been ​much higher,” he said.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Kevin Kilbane: If anyone can beat France it's Spain

Irish troops take part in huge Bastille Day parade as Macron showcases Europe’s ‘awakening’

‘Coffee must be dropped at different height than wine’: The Berlin team making books look well-read

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had ‌struck two logistics facilities used by ​Russia to supply components for drone production and navigation equipment. ⁠An oil facility was also ⁠hit, Zelenskiy ​wrote on X.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said 24 people were injured following a drone attack on another Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal, a city east of Moscow.

Wildberries co-founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, said it had been a “terrible night” for Russia and for the company, ‌offering her condolences to ⁠the victims’ families.

In the city of Noginsk, also in the Moscow region, falling drone debris caused a fire ‌to break out at an oil depot, Vorobyov said.

He did not specify the ​damage to the facility, but said two people ​were injured in Noginsk and a nearby maternity hospital had been evacuated.

Russia later launched an ‌attack on Ukraine’s Odesa ​port infrastructure, hitting ​a vessel ⁠under the Antigua and ‌Barbuda ‌flag ​and killing ⁠one ​person, Odesa’s regional ​governor Oleh ‌Kiper said.

Kiper ​said on the ⁠Telegram ⁠app ​that three people were injured, and infrastructure facilities – ‌buildings, ⁠storage tanks, and warehouses – were ‌damaged. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter