Irish passengers among 1,700 people on cruise ship confined in France after suspected norovirus death

A file image of the pool deck on one of the cruise ships belonging to Ambassador Cruise Holidays. The ship at the centre of the suspected norovirus case left Shetland Islands and cruised via Belfast and other cities. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

More than 1,700 people – 1,233 passengers and 514 crew members – are confined on a cruise ship docked in Bordeaux, France after a death of a 90-year-old passenger amid a reported gastroenteritis outbreak, media agencies have reported.

Some 50 people have shown symptoms of norovirus, prompting the French health authorities to step in, AFP, Le Figaro and BMFTV reported.

The Ambassador Cruise ship, which left Shetland Islands and cruised via Belfast, Liverpool, Brest to Bordeaux and is scheduled to travel onwards to Spain, is reportedly carrying mostly British and Irish passengers, according to Le Figaro and AFP.

More commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes rapid-onset, severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

It is typical for cases of the virus to increase around this time of year. For many people, the illness is unpleasant but mild, but it can be very serious for older adults, young children and people with underlying health conditions. – Guardian

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