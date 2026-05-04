Two killed after car ploughs into crowd of people in Leipzig, Germany

A driver was arrested after a car struck several people in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday, local police said.
The police said that they were conducting an operation in the area and would be providing further updates.
Local broadcaster MDR reported two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ran into a crowd.
Leipzig police confirmed to Reuters that there were injuries from a driving car but could not give more details.
A damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone, local broadcaster Radio Leipzig reported.
The broadcaster cited eyewitnesses as saying there were several bodies covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.
Bild reported at least eight injuries.
Like other European countries, Germany has witnessed a spate of car-ramming and stabbing incidents in recent years, some of which involved religious or political motivations and some carried out by people with mental health issues.
Last year, two people were killed in the western city of Mannheim, when a 40-year-old man drove a car into a group of pedestrians, only weeks after a similar attack on a trade union demonstration in Munich, killing two and injuring more than 40, many children among them.
In December 2024, several people were killed in a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. That incident came months after a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen. - Reuters
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