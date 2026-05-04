Two killed after car ploughs into crowd of people in Leipzig, Germany

A medical services helicopter arrives at the scene in Leipzig, Germany, where a car ploughed into people on a street leaving at least two dead and several injured. Photograph: by Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images

A driver was arrested after a car struck several people in the eastern ‌German city of Leipzig on Monday, local police said.

The police said that they were ​conducting an operation in the area and would be providing further updates.

Local broadcaster MDR reported two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ​ran into a crowd.

Leipzig police confirmed to Reuters that there were injuries from a ⁠driving car but could not give more details.

A damaged Volkswagen ‌SUV ‌with ​a person on top of the vehicle was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone, local broadcaster Radio ⁠Leipzig reported.

The broadcaster cited ​eyewitnesses as saying there were several ​bodies covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.

Bild reported ‌at least eight injuries.

Like other ​European countries, Germany has witnessed a spate of car-ramming and stabbing ⁠incidents in recent years, ⁠some of which ​involved religious or political motivations and some carried out by people with mental health issues.

Last year, two people were killed in the western city of Mannheim, when a 40-year-old man drove a car into a group of pedestrians, only weeks after a similar attack on a trade union demonstration ‌in Munich, killing two ⁠and injuring more than 40, many children among them.

In December 2024, several people were killed in a car-ramming attack ‌on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. That incident came ​months after a stabbing attack at a festival in ​the western city of Solingen. - Reuters

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