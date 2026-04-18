Europe

At least five killed in Kyiv after shooter opens fire and barricades himself into supermarket

One person killed inside the supermarket, where the suspect ‌had brandished an automatic weapon

A special team policeman talks on a phone in front of a supermarket after a shooting in Kyiv on Saturday. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
A special team policeman talks on a phone in front of a supermarket after a shooting in Kyiv on Saturday. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Sat Apr 18 2026 - 18:301 MIN READ

Ukrainian police killed a man who opened fire in ‌a district of Kyiv and barricaded himself into a supermarket on Saturday ​in an incident that killed at least five people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, quoted interior minister Ihor ​Klymenko as saying five people had been killed in the ⁠city’s Holosiivskyi district and 10 were being treated ‌in ‌hospital.

Mayor ​Vitali Klitschko, also writing on Telegram, said a woman among the 10 injured ⁠had died in ​hospital.

“The shooter in Kyiv was ​liquidated during the arrest,” Klymenko said on Telegram.

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“Special ‌forces of the...national police stormed ​the store where the attacker was. He took people ⁠hostage and shot ⁠at a policeman ​during his detention. Before that, negotiators tried to contact him.”

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the shooter had been identified as a 58-year-old native of Moscow and a fire had broken out in the Kyiv apartment where the suspect ‌was registered.

Kravchenko said four ⁠people had been killed in the street and one inside the supermarket, where the suspect ‌had brandished an automatic weapon.

He posted a photo showing a blurred ​prone figure covered in blood inside a ​store, a weapon lying nearby. - Reuters

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