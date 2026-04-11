Czech prime minister Babis backs Hungary’s Orban ahead of vote

Czech populist prime minister Andrej Babis ‌on Saturday backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary ‌election, saying he was the best choice for Hungarian interests and stability in turbulent ​times.

Opinion polls indicate Orban, a nationalist who has clashed repeatedly with Brussels and maintains friendly ties with the Kremlin, could be ousted after ​16 years by former ally turned opposition leader Peter Magyar.

“Supporting Viktor Orbán ⁠this Sunday. He has always fought for a stronger ‌Europe, ‌one ​built on peace, sovereign nations, sovereign member states, competitiveness,” Babis said on X on Saturday.

“In ⁠turbulent times, choosing ​stability and proven leadership matters more ​than ever.”

Babis, a billionaire businessman, has turned from a ‌liberal pro-EU politician into a ​close Orban ally in their Patriots for Europe faction in ⁠the European Parliament.

Since he ⁠returned ​to power last year after a stint in opposition, the Czech Republic has slashed its aid for Ukraine and refused to participate in EU’s €90 billion loan for Kyiv.

The Czech position on Russia has, however, remained more mainstream than those of ‌Hungary and Slovakia.

Babis’s ⁠cabinet, which includes a far-right anti-Nato party, is trying to reverse the EU’s decarbonisation policies, and is preparing ‌legislation to revamp public media and bring non-governmental organisations under closer scrutiny.

Opponents ​say the plans are modelled on ​Hungarian and Slovak reforms that undermine democratic standards. – Reuters

[ Orbán makes last-ditch appeal to voters as Hungary prepares for pivotal electionsOpens in new window ]