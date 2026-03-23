Giorgia Meloni concedes defeat in Italian justice referendum

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni conceded defeat after early results on Monday showed the “no” vote ahead at about 54 per cent. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images

Italian voters have rejected Giorgia Meloni’s proposed overhaul of the country’s judiciary, an embarrassing setback for the right-wing prime minister in her long-running battle with hostile courts.

Meloni conceded defeat after early results on Monday showed “no” ahead at about 54 per cent, capping a two-day referendum on constitutional changes that critics said were aimed at weakening the independence of courts.

“We will continue to go on as we have always done, with the same responsibility, determination and respect for Italy,” Meloni said in an address posted to social media. “It remains a regret for a missed opportunity to modernise Italy.”

The turnout, nearly 59 per cent, was much higher than expected, in a sign that Italians heeded the opposition’s calls to safeguard the rule of law.

The result deals a blow to Meloni, who spent a lot of political capital campaigning for the changes, even as she steered clear of linking her premiership to the outcome of the vote. Meloni said several times she would not resign if voters rejected the proposed justice reform, unlike one of her predecessors, Matteo Renzi, who stepped down after a failed referendum.

“We have a weakened Meloni, but she has acted very much to prepare for this defeat,” said Lorenzo Castellani, a professor of political science at Rome’s Luiss University.

Ernesto Di Giovanni, an independent political consultant with ties to the centre-right, said the results should be a wake-up call to Meloni’s government, as it probably reflects a wider public dissatisfaction with her performance ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.

“This vote is not a vote on the spirit of the meaning of the referendum: it was a vote of confidence on the government,” he said. “They have to understand: it’s a real signal that they have to worry about.”

But he said the coalition had also erred in trying to amend reform to the justice system through a national referendum and would have been better advised to reach a consensus with the opposition on a reform that could have had bipartisan support.

The amendments sought to overhaul the magistrates’ self-governing structure and establish a new disciplinary body, something that Meloni and other reform proponents argued was required to ensure a fair trial.

But opponents, including the opposition parties and magistrates, argued that the changes would do little to address the main issue in Italy – the slowness of judicial proceedings, particularly in civil cases.

Instead, they warned that the changes could allow politicians to exert greater influence over the judiciary, much like Meloni’s Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban has done in his country.

Meloni and reform supporters denied that the proposed reforms would curtail judicial autonomy. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026