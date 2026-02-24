Zelenskiy speaks from presidential bunker on Ukraine invasion anniversary

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, in a video address on the fourth anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, and has said Ukraine will not betray its people in any negotiations with Russia.

Zelenskiy said Putin had not achieved his original war goals or “broken the Ukrainian people”. “He has not won this war,” he said. “We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace. And to ensure justice.”

The 18-minute address included footage released for the first time from the underground bunker in Kyiv’s Bankova Street where Zelenskiy and his advisers worked and slept during the first hours after Russia’s 2022 attack.

Zelenskiy recalled receiving a phone call from Joe Biden, who offered to help him leave the country “urgently”.

“Here I replied that I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelenskiy said, recalling one of the most famous moments of his presidency.

Zelenskiy said: “I really want to come here with the president of the United States one day. I know for certain: only by coming to Ukraine, and seeing with one’s own eyes our life and our struggle, feeling our people and the enormity of this pain – only then can one understand what this war is really about.”

A trip to Ukraine might make it clear to Trump “who the aggressor is here and who must be pressured”, Zelenskiy suggested. He continued: “This is not a street fight – it is an attack by a sick state on a sovereign one. He [Putin] is the cause of its beginning and the obstacle to its end. And it is Russia that must be put in its place. So that there can be real peace.”

Trump has not taken up an invitation from Zelenskiy to visit Ukraine. During their notorious Oval Office meeting last year, JD Vance, the US vice-president, accused the Ukrainian government of taking visiting dignitaries on “propaganda tours” – a charge Kyiv denies.

On Tuesday, Zelenskiy welcomed a group of European leaders to Kyiv including the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. Also attending were prime ministers from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Estonia and Latvia, as well as Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb.

European Council president António Costa, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Finland's president Finland Alexander Stubb and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a ceremony to mark the war's anniversary. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The guests are due to visit an energy infrastructure facility destroyed during Russia’s recent ballistic missile and drone attacks, which have left millions of Ukrainians without power during one of the coldest winters for years.

There was also a video conference meeting of the “coalition of the willing” this morning, led by France and the UK, and the Ukraine-Nordic council. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was due to attend remotely.

[ Lara Marlowe: Four years on, Ukrainians no longer believe in anything but the weapons they carryOpens in new window ]

In his anniversary address, Zelenskiy decried Putin’s aerial onslaught against civilians. He said pointedly that since Putin was not “capable of defeating Ukraine on the battlefield”, he was instead “fighting against apartment buildings and power plants”.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that western countries’ decision to intervene in ‌the conflict in Ukraine meant it had become a much wider ​confrontation with nations that Russia believed want to crush it.

Speaking four years after tens of thousands of Russian troops ​entered Ukraine on Putin’s orders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said the fighting continued, but that Moscow remained ‌open ‌to ​achieving its aims through political and diplomatic means.

“Following the direct intervention in ⁠this conflict by western ​European countries and the ​United States, the special military operation de facto turned ‌into a much larger confrontation ​between Russia and western countries, which had and continue ⁠to harbour the ⁠goal ​of destroying our country,” said Peskov. – The Guardian