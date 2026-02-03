Son of Norway’s crown princess denies rape as trial begins in Oslo

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway’s crown princess, went on trial on Tuesday in Oslo facing multiple counts of rape, assault and drugs charges after spending his second night in police custody.

The 29-year-old, eldest son of crown princess Mette-Marit and stepson of crown prince Haakon, was arrested late on Saturday night and faces additional charges of assault and making threats with a knife against a female witness in the case.

These fresh charges come on top of 38 other charges, filed last August and derived mainly from complaints of three female acquaintances of the accused.

The most serious is rape with sexual intercourse dating back to October 2023. Other charges include assault, making threats, causing damage to property, breaching court injunctions, illegal filming and non-consensual photography.

Last month, prosecutors added further charges including transporting 3.5kg of marijuana.

It took 24 minutes for state prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø to read out all charges, before adding: “Everyone is equal before the law. The accused is the son of the crown princess. He belongs to the royal family. Nevertheless he must be treated like everyone else. He can neither be judged more harshly or mildly because of his familial relationships.”

State attorney and prosecutor Sturla Sturla Henriksbø and police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski at the district court in Oslo. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Høiby wore black-framed glasses and clutched rosary beads as he responded to the charges in a low voice.

He pleaded not guilty to the most serious rape and assault charges and pleaded guilty to some of the lesser assault charges as well as charges of speeding and driving without a licence.

He also pleaded guilty to serious drug charges and breaching of court orders.

The case is being heard in a special chamber of Oslo district remodelled for the trial of Anders Breivik, perpetrator of the 2011 Utøya island massacre.

The Høiby trial is scheduled to last six weeks and, if found guilty, the 29-year-old could spend up to 10 years in prison. Neither Holby’s mother nor stepfather will attend what Norway’s media have dubbed the trial of the century.

It is the lowest point yet in a two-year run of scandals and health setbacks for Norway’s royal family.

On Friday it emerged that Mette-Maritt, who is living with a chronic lung condition, sent at least 100 friendly emails to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.

She also stayed at his Palm Beach home in Florida, in 2012 accompanied by her spiritual guru.

Among her emails to the dead financier, she described one royal wedding she attended during that time as “boring” while, in another message, she wrote: “Paris good for adultery. Scandis better wife material. But then again who am I to talk?” .

In another, she asked Epstein: “Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper?”

In a weekend statement, the princess expressed her “deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuses committed by Jeffrey Epstein”.

“I showed poor judgment and regret having any contact with Epstein at all,” she said. “It is simply embarrassing.”

In an unusually critical swipe at a member of the royal family, Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “The crown princess herself has stated that she has demonstrated poor judgment, something I agree with.”

Some 70 per cent of Norwegians support the constitutional monarchy, founded in 1905, according to a representative poll for public broadcaster NRK, published last Friday and conducted before the latest Epstein revelations.

After another weekend deluge of headlines, key media outlets have hardened their stance on the crown princess.

The bestselling Aftenposten asked: “Can Mette-Marit become queen after this?” Norway’s leading financial newspaper answered that question: “She’s going to be queen. It says so in the constitution. Still: she can’t stay queen. Everyone knows why.”