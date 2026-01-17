Greenland and Denmark set for anti-Trump protests

The flag of Greenland is lowered after flying at the Danish parliament in Copenhagen on Friday. Photograph: Hilary Swift/The New York Times

Demonstrations are set to take place across Denmark and Greenland today against Donald Trump and his plans to control Greenland.

The aim of Saturday’s protests “is to send a clear and unified message of respect for Greenland’s democracy and fundamental human rights”, Uagut, an organisation of Greenlanders in Denmark, posted on its website.

“In these times, it is important that we show a united front and co-operate broadly. We demand respect for Greenland’s right to self-determination and respect for the people of Greenland. This is not only a fight for Greenland, but also for the rest of the world, ” said Poul Johannesen of the citizens’ initiative, Hands Off Kalaallit Nunaat.

The protests come as a US delegation of bipartisan lawmakers meets Danish and Greenlandic officials in Copenhagen.

Jeff Landry, Trump’s special envoy to Greenland, said on Friday that a deal for Washington to take over the island “should and will be made” during this visit and that the president “is serious” about acquiring the largely autonomous territory, which is part of the Danish kingdom.

Mr Trump on Friday threatened to impose tariffs against those who oppose his plans to annex Greenland.

Earlier in the week, a number of Nato allies – France, Germany, the UK, Norway and Sweden – deployed troops to the Arctic island, with the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, saying Greenland’s defence is a “common concern” for the whole of Nato. – Guardian