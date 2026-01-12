‘Make America Go Away’: The red hat that’s all the rage in Greenland

A red baseball cap emblazoned with the slogan "Now is enough!" and "Make America Go Away" is a must-have fashion accessory in Greeland this winter. Photograph: Derek Scally

Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, was never red baseball cap territory.

Then Donald Trump revived his wooing efforts to take over the island. Now everyone from children to restaurant staff have made a local red cap a runaway success thanks to its cheeky message: Nu det NUUK. It’s a Danish play on words with the Greenland capital, that means: Now it’s enough. On the side, the Greenland flag and its own Maga slogan: Make America Go Away.

It is now sold out in Denmark.

Danish influencer Victor Schott, who runs a popular TikTok cars channel, is one of the people making the cap.

Though not the only hat maker, Schøtt has set up a web shop (Greenlandsupport.com) and promises to donate all merchandise proceeds to two Greenlandic childrens’ charities.

“I was in the shower and got incredibly annoyed by this bully,” he said. “I was thinking about someone bigger than you saying that, if you’re not going to sell it, they are just going to take it.”