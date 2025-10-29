Two Louvre suspects ‘partially’ admit role in heist as blame game over security intensifies

Riot police officers patrol as people queue to enter Le Louvre museum in Paris. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Two suspects in the Louvre jewel heist have “partially” admitted their participation in the theft and are believed to be the men who forced their way into the world’s most visited museum, a Paris prosecutor said.

Laure Beccuau told a news conference that the two face preliminary charges of theft committed by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

It took thieves less than eight minutes to steal the jewels valued at €88 million on October 19, shocking the world.

Despite being the world's most-visited museum, several security flaws exist at the Louvre in Paris. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Two suspects were arrested last weekend, including one stopped at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he tried to leave France.

Under French rules for organised theft, custody can run up to 96 hours.

That limit was due to expire late on Wednesday, when prosecutors must charge the suspects, release them or seek a judge’s extension.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paris police acknowledged major gaps in the Louvre’s defences – turning the dazzling daylight theft into a national reckoning over how France protects its treasures.

Paris police chief Patrice Faure told Senate legislators that ageing systems and slow-moving fixes left weak seams in the museum.

“A technological step has not been taken,” he told legislators, noting parts of the video network are even still analogue, producing lower-quality images that are slow to share in real time.

A long-promised revamp – an €80 million project requiring roughly 60km of new cabling – “will not be finished before 2029–2030″, he said.

Mr Faure also disclosed that the Louvre’s authorisation to operate its security cameras quietly expired in July and was not renewed. The paperwork lapse is seen by some as a symbol of broader negligence after thieves forced open a window to the Apollo Gallery, cut into cases with power tools and fled with eight pieces of the French crown jewels within minutes. The crime took place while tourists were in the museum.

“Officers arrived extremely fast,” Mr Faure said, but he added the lag occurred earlier in the chain – from first detection, to museum security, to the emergency line, to police command.

Mr Faure and his team said the first alert to police came not from the Louvre’s alarms but from a cyclist outside who dialled the emergency line after seeing helmeted men with a basket lift.

The theft has also exposed an insurance blind spot: officials say the jewels were not privately insured.

The French state self-insures its national museums, because premiums for covering priceless heritage are astronomically high – meaning the Louvre will receive no payout for the loss.

The financial blow, like the cultural wound, is huge.

Mr Faure pushed back on quick fixes.

He rejected calls for a permanent police post inside the palace-museum, warning it would set an unworkable precedent and do little against fast, mobile crews.

Police officers block access to the Louvre museum after the October 19 robbery. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

“I am firmly opposed,” Mr Faure said.

“The issue is not a guard at a door; it is speeding the chain of alert.”

He urged legislators to authorise tools currently off-limits: AI-based anomaly detection and object tracking (not facial recognition) to flag suspicious movements and follow scooters or gear across city cameras in real time.

The October 19 heist was swift and simple. In the morning rush, thieves reached the jewel gallery near streetside windows, cut through reinforced cases and then vanished.

Former bank robber David Desclos told The Associated Press the operation was textbook and vulnerabilities were glaringly obvious in the layout of the gallery.

Culture minister Rachida Dati, under pressure, has stayed defensive – refusing the Louvre director’s resignation and insisting alarms worked while acknowledging “security gaps did exist”.

A surveillance camera on a facade of the Louvre museum in Paris. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

She has kept details to a minimum, citing ongoing investigations.

The reckoning lands at a museum already under strain.

In June, the Louvre shut in a spontaneous staff strike – including security agents – over unmanageable crowds, chronic understaffing and “untenable” conditions.

Unions say mass tourism and construction pinch points create blind spots, a vulnerability underscored by thieves who rolled a basket lift to the Seine-facing facade and reached a hall displaying the crown jewels.

Mr Faure said police will now track surveillance-permit deadlines across institutions to prevent repeats of the July lapse.

But he stressed the larger fix is disruptive and slow: ripping out and rebuilding core systems while the palace stays open, and updating the law so police can act on suspicious movement in real time – before a scooter disappears into Paris traffic and diamonds into history.

Experts fear the stolen pieces may already be broken down and stones recut to erase their past – a prospect that adds urgency to France’s debate over how it guards what the world comes to see.