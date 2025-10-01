Europe

Europe facing greater danger than at any time during cold war, summit hears

Gathering of EU’s 27 leaders debate proposals for ‘drone wall’ capable of jamming or downing Russian devices, or those of its allies, in EU airspace

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Getty Images
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Getty Images
Jack Power in Copenhagen
Wed Oct 01 2025 - 18:04

Europe was facing a greater danger from the threat posed by Russia than any time during the Cold War, Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen has said, as EU leaders returned to discussions about the continent’s defences.

A summit of the EU’s 27 leaders debated new proposals to develop a so-called “drone wall” that would jam or shoot down military drones from Russia or its allies crossing into the EU’s airspace.

Ms Frederiksen, who was hosting the summit in Copenhagen, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened all of Europe.

“I think we are in the most difficult and dangerous situation since the end of the second World War,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

READ MORE

For Canadians, relaxation comes naturally, even when the Taoiseach brings the rain

China’s marriage rate is at its lowest in nearly 40 years. Why are singles put off settling down?

How Trump’s UN speech revealed US claim of total power over people’s lives

Trump delivers Maga rebuke to world with familiar litany of boasts and chastisements

Recent incursions of Russian drones into Poland, plus suspicions the Kremlin was behind drones that shut down several Danish airports in the days before the summit, cast a shadow over the discussions.

“There is a hybrid war, one day it is Poland, the other it is Denmark and next week it will probably be somewhere else that we see sabotage, or we see drones flying,” Ms Frederiksen said.

Speaking on his way into the summit, French president Emmanuel Macron said it was clear Europe was being “tested” by Russia.

While he said he was “cautious” of attributing blame for the drones that shut down Danish airports, instances of interference in other countries had been traced to the Kremlin.

“It means that we have to improve our equipment collectively and co-operate to have early warning systems and anti-drone systems,” said the French president.

Earlier this year EU states agreed to significantly increase the amount spent on defence and their militaries, to deter Russia from contemplating any attack on the 27-state bloc.

Focus is turning to how the extra investment put aside for defence can be best spent. That will include EU states partnering in groups on projects such as the mooted drone wall and joint purchases of military equipment.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said plans and “documents” would not defend EU borders from drones coming from Russia or its ally, Belarus. “We need actions,” he said.

Leaders also went back and forth on a suggestion to use Russian financial assets, frozen in the EU under a sanctions regime, to finance a €140 billion loan to fund Ukraine’s war effort.

Tight security at the Copenhagen venue. Photograph: Getty Images
Tight security at the Copenhagen venue. Photograph: Getty Images

Belgium and Luxembourg are opposed to the idea because they feel it amounts to confiscating those frozen Russian assets in breach of international law.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine would have to repay the loan if Russia paid compensation for the destruction caused by the war.

The loan would fill a funding shortfall Kyiv is likely to face from the middle of next year, estimated to be about €130 billion, without EU capitals having to pick up the cost.

“There is a growing consensus among us that it’s not only the European taxpayers that should pay for the support to Ukraine, but that Russia has to be held accountable,” said Dr von der Leyen.

“We are not confiscating the assets, but we are taking the cash balances for a loan to Ukraine. Ukraine has to pay back this loan if Russia pays reparations,” said the German politician.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ukraine needed significant financial support and it was inevitable that some “recourse” would be made to look at Russia’s frozen assets “in some shape or form”.

The EU summit will be followed on Thursday by a meeting of the European Political Community, a wider forum that brings together the presidents or prime ministers of nearly 50 European states.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack Power

Jack Power

Jack Power is acting Europe Correspondent of The Irish Times