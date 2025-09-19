Europe

EU will propose ban on Russian LNG by 2027, sources say

Sanction proposals to be presented on Friday afternoon

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with US president Donald Trump on Tuesday. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA
Fri Sept 19 2025 - 12:21

The European Commission will propose banning Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by January 1st, 2027, a year earlier than planned, as part of a 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, EU sources said on Friday.

The commission will present its proposed package later on Friday.

The new restrictions are also expected to hit more of Russia’s shadow tanker fleet, cryptocurrency, Russian and central Asian banks, Chinese refineries as well as economic zones, a customs loophole used by Moscow to import dual-use goods for its military.

One of the sources said bringing forward the ban on LNG became a “priority” after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with US president Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The EU had proposed a phase-out via other legal texts by January 1st, 2028 but Mr Trump has repeatedly urged the bloc to end its Russian energy purchases faster before he does anything further to pressure Moscow. – Reuters

