Pope Leo says concerns about AI’s threat to humanity are not ‘fake news’

Pope Leo XIV with French president Emmanuel Macron at Metz-Nancy-Lorraine Airport in Goin, France, on Monday. Photograph: Romeo Boetzle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Pope ‌Leo XIV on Monday said concerns that artificial intelligence could destroy the world ‌are not “fake news” and should be taken seriously, in an apparent rebuke ​of US president Donald Trump.

The first US pope, who has warned of the dangers of AI throughout his 16-month papacy, ​also directly criticised technology CEOs who argued there should be no ⁠guardrails on the technology.

“I do think that the ‌concerns ‌raised ​by many of the experts, specialists in AI, should be taken seriously,” the ⁠pontiff said in a ​press conference on his flight ​back to Rome after a four-day trip to ‌France. “I don’t think that that ​is fake news, as some have said.”

Trump told the ⁠UN General Assembly ⁠last week ​that he believed fears about the dangers to humanity from AI were a “hoax”.

The pope said he had read on Monday that the head of chipmaker Nvidia had announced there could be a way to insert guardrails into certain ‌AI models. But ⁠he expressed scepticism, adding: “He’s the same one, however, that says there should be no limits placed ‌and no government regulation.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang told CBS ​News this month that he agreed with ​Trump that safety concerns about AI were overblown. - Reuters