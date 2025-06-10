Eight reportedly killed and others injured in Austrian school attack

Policemen are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting in Graz, southeastern Austria. Photograph: Erwin Scheriau/AFP via Getty Images

Eight people have been killed in an attack at a school in the Austrian city of Graz and others were injured, Austrian media reported on Tuesday.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper said there were at least eight fatalities.

Citing local police, Austrian state media ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers.

It said the suspected perpetrator, reportedly a pupil, is believed to have killed himself.

Police said an operation was underway at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school but declined further comment.

Special forces were among those sent to the school after a call at 10am local time.

Police are evacuating the building, ORF said.

Police said on social network X that the deployment was ongoing and that it involved a helicopter.

Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, is located in the south east of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.- Agencies