Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after election as successor to Francis

The Catholic Church has a new leader and congratulations are pouring in as Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass as pontiff.

The service comes a day after his historic election as the first North American pope in the church’s 2,000-year history.

On Thursday, Cardinal Robert Prevost emerged on to the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, following the conclave and the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a new pontiff has been chosen.

His election overcame the traditional prohibition against a pope from the United States.

The New York Times said the decision defied “a longstanding belief that church leaders would never select a pope from a global superpower that already has considerable influence in world affairs.”

President Donald Trump had swiftly congratulated Leo on becoming the first US pope: “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

However, the new pope has a history of criticising Mr Trump and vice-president JD Vance’s policies, according to posts on the X account of Robert Prevost.

Leo, a 69-year-old Chicago-born Augustinian missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, wore the traditional red cape – which Pope Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013 – suggesting a return to some degree of rule-following after Francis’s unorthodox pontificate.

Leo’s first words to the crowds below – “Peace be with you” – emphasised a message of dialogue and missionary evangelisation. He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni had said Leo XIV will celebrate Mass on Friday morning at 11am local time (9am) with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel.

He plans to deliver his first Sunday noon blessing from the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica.

Leo also plans to hold an audience with the media on Monday in the Vatican auditorium.

The election of Pope Leo XIV has been celebrated across Latin America, where many hailed him as the second pontiff from the region, after his Argentinian predecessor, Francis.

The news prompted particular elation in Peru, where he lived and worked for more than 20 years and was granted citizenship in 2015.

In the capital, Lima, the bells of the cathedral rang in celebration.

Peru’s president, Dina Boluarte, hailed the “historic” election of Leo, whom she described as a Peruvian “by choice and conviction” who had devoted more than 20 years of service to the country. – Agencies