Russia says it is not easy to agree Ukraine peace deal with US

Ukrainian workers search through the rubble at the site of a missile attack in Sumy. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s foreign minister said in an interview that it was not easy to agree with the United States on the key parts of a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

“It is not easy to agree the key components of a settlement. They are being discussed,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper when asked if Moscow and Washington had agreement on some aspects of a possible peace deal.

Meanwhile, Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian drones overnight, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

