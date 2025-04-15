Europe

Russia says it is not easy to agree Ukraine peace deal with US

Key components of settlement being discussed, says Sergei Lavrov

Ukrainian workers search through the rubble at the site of a missile attack in Sumy. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images
Tue Apr 15 2025 - 07:09

Russia’s foreign minister said in an interview that it was not easy to agree with the United States on the key parts of a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

“It is not easy to agree the key components of a settlement. They are being discussed,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper when asked if Moscow and Washington had agreement on some aspects of a possible peace deal.

Meanwhile, Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian drones overnight, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

- Reuters

