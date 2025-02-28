Trump accuses Zelenskiy of ‘gambling with world war three’ in fiery White House meeting

US president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky clash in the Oval Office at the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has said he is “for both Ukraine and Russia” as he met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House on Friday to sign a crucial minerals deal.

In a stormy exchange in the Oval Office, Mr Trump and vice president JD Vance criticised Mr Zelenskiy for “not acting thankful” for America’s support in the war.

Mr Trump reiterated his stance that Europe and Nato had to step up and spend more on defence.

Talking about his role in the negotiations, he said: “I am in the middle, I am for both Ukraine and Russia.”

READ MORE

He added: “I want to get it solved.”

While the discussion in front of media began with friendly exchanges, it descended into an argument with Mr Vance rounding on Mr Zelenskiy for showing a lack of gratitude.

Mr Trump told Mr Zelenskiy “you are gambling with world war three” and said attitudes needed to change.

“You’ve got to be more thankful,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Vance, one of the administration’s most sceptical voices on Ukraine, said Mr Zelensky was being disrespectful for debating with Mr Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Mr Vance asked Mr Zelensky.

Mr Zelenskiy responded that he had expressed gratitude and had voiced thanks earlier in the meeting.

US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty

Of his approach to the war, Mr Trump said: “I am not aligned with anybody. I am aligned with the United States of America and the good of the world.”

Mr Zelenskiy is meeting Mr Trump at a pivotal moment for his country, as he tries to persuade the White House to provide some form of US backing for Ukraine’s security against any future Russian aggression.

Mr Zelenskiy made a thumb’s up sign but did not speak to reporters as he arrived at the White House. He wore a more formal black top rather than his usual military green T-shirt, prompting Mr Trump to say “he’s all dressed up”.

Mr Zelenskiy’s delegation is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.

The agreement, which is seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine’s security but it leaves that to a separate deal to be discussed between the two leaders – talks that are likely to commence on Friday.

Mr Zelenskiy, who gained billions of dollars' worth of US weaponry and moral support from the Biden administration, is facing a sharply different attitude from Mr Trump. The Republican president has said he wants to quickly wind down the three-year war, improve relations with Moscow and recoup US money spent to support Ukraine.

Mr Trump has also adopted a much less committed stance toward European security, to which the US has been an indispensable partner since the second World War.

The change in tone from the United States, Ukraine’s most important backer, has sent shock waves across Europe and stoked fears that Kyiv could be forced into a peace deal that favours Russia.

The minerals agreement negotiated in recent days would open up Ukraine’s vast mineral wealth to the United States but does not include American security guarantees, a disappointment for Ukraine.

[ Starmer roduces masterstroke of political theatre as he seeks to cement Trump bromanceOpens in new window ]

It gives Washington the right to recoup some of the billions of dollars in costs of the US weaponry supplied to Kyiv through a reconstruction investment fund tied to the sale of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies report last year found that about two-thirds of the money Congress appropriated for Ukraine was spent in the United States.

Ukraine hopes the agreement will spur Mr Trump to support Kyiv’s efforts to recapture territory seized by Russia. The deal also could win support from Republicans in Congress for a new round of aid to the war-torn country.

Mr Trump has engaged in a long-distance feud with Mr Zelenskiy in recent weeks, criticising his handling of the war, calling him a dictator and urging him to agree to the minerals deal.

But during a joint news conference with visiting British prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.”

Under the agreement Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy are expected to sign on Friday, Ukraine would contribute 50 per cent of “all revenues earned from the future monetisation of all relevant Ukrainian Government-owned natural resource assets” to a reconstruction fund jointly owned and managed by the United States and Ukraine.

The agreement does not name the assets in question, but says they would include deposits of minerals, oil, natural gas and other extractable materials as well as other infrastructure such as LNG terminals and ports. – Guardian