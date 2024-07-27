France stepping up security of rail network after earlier sabotage

France will step up security on the country’s rail network after an earlier sabotage hit the network - SCNF. Photograph: Javier Mostacero Carrera/Getty Images

France will step up security on the country’s rail network, said the country’s SNCF railway operator, after an earlier sabotage hit the network and affected the travel plans of thousands on the opening day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The SNCF said that while there was a gradual improvement to services after that earlier sabotage, there would still be some disruption to many lines. It said that the transport plans for Olympic teams would be nevertheless be guaranteed.

“In co-ordination with the forces of law and order, surveillance of the network has been stepped up on the ground and in the air, using both human and technical resources,” said the SNCF in a statement.

France suspended high-speed rail services across much of the country on Friday after the network was hit by sabotage attacks hours before the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The co-ordinated arson attacks on Thursday night will alarm organisers of the Paris summer games as they prepare to host hundreds of thousands of spectators in the capital for the opening ceremony to be held on the Seine river.

“Fires were set intentionally to damage our infrastructure, and teams of engineers are already on the ground working to solve the issue,” high-speed rail operator SNCF said. “Many trains will have to be cancelled.”

Eurostar – which runs trains between London and Paris as well as high-speed services between cities in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany – said it was cancelling a quarter of its services on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers have posted images on social media of crowded railway stations in Paris after services were largely shut down.

Transport minister Patrice Vergriete warned that trains would be affected through the weekend. “I firmly condemn these criminal acts that will disrupt many people’s travel,” he said.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, the chief executive of SNCF, said three fires were set around the same time and were discovered by staff at about 4am. Fire-starting materials were found nearby.

A fourth incident targeting a southbound line was prevented by SNCF workers, who came across the suspects and chased them off. Police are tracking the suspects, in what is the most promising investigative lead.

Farandou vowed to re-establish services as quickly as possible and said the SNCF would not let “a bunch of crazy, irresponsible people” stop them from doing their jobs.

Estimating that 800,000 travellers would be affected through the weekend, he said pipes that carry electric cables had been affected, requiring painstaking work to repair. TGV high-speed trains will be redirected to ordinary lines, which will cause delays and cancellations.

“It’s a manual operation. Each cable then needs to be tested,” Farandou said of the repair work.

Security and transport officials had been contingency planning for such incidents during the years-long organisation of the Games, but appear to have been unable to stop them.

Some 45,000 police are already patrolling Paris. Laurent Nunez, the city’s police chief, said additional police were being sent to train stations.

Valérie Pécresse, who heads the Ile-de-France region that is responsible for transport, said it was a “massive and co-ordinated attack” affecting equipment that supplies electricity to the trains.

For months, European security officials have been on high alert over the threat of Russian sabotage. This spring, intelligence agencies across Nato shared covert information about Russian intentions to step up acts of violence in Europe.

The assessment came after several plots were foiled across the Continent, and information was obtained from Russian spy rings disrupted by security officials.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation into the train attacks would be led by its organised crime division.

The disruption on Friday hit several big lines out of Paris, including the connection to the northern city of Lille where football and basketball games will be held throughout the Games. TGVs headed north to Brussels, east to Strasbourg and west to Brittany have been affected.

Friday was also a big day for summer holiday travel, so trains were set to be crowded even without the Olympics spectators.

“Acting against the Games is acting against France, it’s acting against your own camp, your own country,” sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra told BFM TV, although she did not comment on the exact origin of the sabotage. “These are not the Games of a government, they’re the Games of a nation.” – Reuters / Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024

