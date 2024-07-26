France’s high-speed rail network hit by ‘malicious acts’, including fires, as Olympics get under way

High-speed rail lines in France have been hit by several “malicious acts” which have heavily disrupted services on the day of the Olympics opening ceremony, according to the national rail company.
“Last night, the SNCF was victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations,” the SNCF said in a statement.
Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, SNCF announced.
Government officials denounced the incidents around France hours before the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.
Many French families are also heading on summer holidays on Friday- Reuters
More to follow