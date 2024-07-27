In photos: Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

French president Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris 2024 Olympic Games open on Friday after a soaking wet ceremony in which athletes were cheered by the crowd along the Seine, dancers took to the roofs of Paris and Lady Gaga sang a French cabaret song.

The city-centre location for the ceremony prompted the biggest peace-time security operation in France’s history, involving 45,000 police and several army units. The day began with arson attacks on France’s rail network, and streets adjacent to the route being sealed off from mid-morning, but it ended with a joyous romp in the mid-summer rain.

After five years of planning and two years of secret rehearsals, the first Olympic opening ceremony not staged in a stadium was executed with native panache.

France’s three-time Olympic gold medallists Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner then lit the Olympic cauldron, suspended on a hot-air balloon, before Canada’s Celine Dion sang Edith Piaf’s Hymn to Love, in her first public performance in years, drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games:: Eiffel Tower and lasers lighting up the sky, Photograph: Cheng Min/AFP/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Eiffel Tower. Photograph Cheng Min/AFP/ Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Lady Gaga performs at the Sully bridge area. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Lady Gaga. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower. Screengrab: IOC/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Team Ireland. Photograph: Pauline Ballet/PA

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Team Ireland. Photograph: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Team Palestine. Photograph: Wang DongzhenGetty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Flagbearers of Team Somalia. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Team Estonia. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games:. Team Uruguay. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Team Australia. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/AFP/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Team USA. Photograph: Ashley Landis/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Rio Waida of Team Indonesia dances with local performers. Photograph: Ed Sloane/AFP/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Former French football player Zinedine Zidane holds the Olympic torch. Photograph: Xu Chang /AFP/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Zinedine Zidane hands the Olympic flame to Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Torchbearers Teddy Riner (R) and Marie-Jose Perec light up the Olympic cauldron. Photograph: Xia Yifang/Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: A balloon carrying the lit Olympic cauldron lifts over the Eiffel Tower. Photograph: Xia Yifang/Getty Images