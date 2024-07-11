Rouen cathedral spire catches fire during renovation works

The spire of the Gothic cathedral of the French city of Rouen in Normandy caught fire during renovation works, in scenes reminiscent of the devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019.

The fire has now been contained, Firefighters told French media.

Authorities said earlier the spire had caught fire during renovation works, as footage showed people in the streets below looking up in horror at the sight of the dark smoke billowing from inside the scaffolding into the sky.

In later images, smoke could still be seen through a gap in the white cover encircling the scaffolding around the spire but was no longer rising in a dark column.

The local prefecture, which exercises state authority in the region, said the cathedral was evacuated and emergency services were on the scene. A security cordon was in place around the building.

The prefecture said there were no reports of casualties and the extent of the damage was unclear for now.

A jewel of French medieval Gothic architecture, the cathedral dates back to the 12th century and was repeatedly painted by impressionist artist Claude Monet in the 19th century, lifting its worldwide fame.

The earlier scenes at the cathedral were reminiscent of the devastating fire at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019, which also started during renovation works.

The Rouen cathedral spire had been surrounded by scaffolding and the white cover for several weeks.

The cathedral was built and rebuilt over a period of more than 800 years and has features from early Gothic to late Flamboyant and Renaissance architecture. It is famous for its three towers, each of which were built in a different style.

In 1822, lightning started a fire that destroyed the wood and lead Renaissance spire of the central tower. The new iron spire was not completed for six decades. It stood at 151m (500ft) and for a short time made the cathedral the world’s tallest building.

The cathedral was partially destroyed by Allied bombardment during the second World War ahead of the Normandy landings. Restoration work was only completed in the 1980s

In April this year, fire ripped through Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange, one of the Danish capital’s most historic landmarks, and toppled its spire. Large parts of the outer walls later collapsed. – Agencies

