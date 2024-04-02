At least 29 killed and six detained after daytime fire at Istanbul nightclub

Members of the Istanbul Fire Department try to control the fire at a nightclub on Tuesday. Photograph: Erdem Sahin/EPA

At least 29 people were killed when a fire engulfed the Masquerade nightclub in central Istanbul during daytime renovation work, Turkish authorities said on Tuesday.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the club as paramedics rushed victims into ambulances. The club, closed for month-long renovation, occupies two basement floors beneath a 16-storey residential building.

Six people were detained over the blaze as part of an ongoing investigation, the city governor's office said.

Footage showed white and black smoke billowing from the basement floors and flames rising to the third floor of the building. Corridors leading to the club's entrance were completely charred.

Masquerade can host up to 4,000 people with DJ performances and stage shows several times a week, its website says. – Reuters

