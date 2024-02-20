Moscow arrests US-Russian citizen on Ukraine treason charges

A man walks past the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, in central Moscow Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Russia has arrested a US-Russian dual citizen on treason charges for allegedly raising funds on behalf of Ukraine’s army.

The FSB security service said the woman lived in Los Angeles and had organised fundraisers for a Ukrainian group that spent the money on medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition, according to Russian newswires.

It published a video of the woman, whose face was blurred out, being arrested and held in a court in Ekaterinburg, where she was denied bail.

The First Department, a collective of lawyers dealing with cases of alleged treason and espionage in Russia, said the woman was Ksenia Khavana (32).

READ MORE

Ms Khavana was first arrested in late January outside a cinema in Ekaterinburg, the largest city in Russia’s central Ural region, on charges of violating public order and sentenced to 14 days in detention.

Officers from the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB, took part in her initial arrest then charged her with treason this month, the First Department said in a post on Telegram. Detaining suspects on minor allegations ahead of more serious criminal charges is common practice in Russia.

Ms Khavana is charged with sending $51.80 from her US bank account to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based non-profit group, on the day Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, First Department said.

A lawyer for Mr Khavana filed an appeal against her pre-trial detention on the treason charges.

Mr Khavana studied in Ekaterinburg before moving to the US. She became a citizen in 2021 and worked as a spa manager at a hotel in Beverly Hills, according to her social media accounts.

Moscow has arrested several US citizens in recent years and exchanged some of them for valuable Russians in western custody. In 2022, it released US basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty to drug charges, in exchange for Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer known as the Merchant of Death.

A Moscow city court rejected the latest appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Tuesday. The FSB arrested him on espionage charges in Ekaterinburg last year. He and the Wall Street Journal alongside the US vehemently deny the charges against him.

Mr Putin hinted this month that he wanted to exchange the reporter for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin serving a life sentence for the murder of former Chechen rebel Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin in 2019.

US Marine veteran Paul Whelan was convicted on espionage charges in Russia in 2020 and is serving a 16-year sentence in a rural prison colony. Both he and the US deny the charges.

Another US-Russian dual citizen, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter Alsu Kurmasheva, is being held after she was arrested in October on charges of violating a law on “foreign agents”.

The US embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest detention. - Financial Times