Ukraine war: More US aid can’t help Ukraine, Kremlin says

The United States cannot turn the tide of war in Ukraine by pumping tens of billions more dollars into the country, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, ahead of planned talks between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US leaders.

Mr Zelenskiy will make his case for more US aid for Ukraine’s war against Russia during talks in Washington later on Tuesday with US president Joe Biden and Congressional leaders at a time of increasing doubts among many Republican lawmakers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would “very closely” follow Mr Zelenskiy’s meetings in Washington.

“It is important for everyone to understand that the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain any success on the battlefield,” Mr Peskov told a regular news briefing.

“The other tens of billions of dollars that Ukraine wants to be pumped into its economy will also be doomed to the same fiasco... This cannot change the situation on the battlefield, but it also can’t change the advance of the ‘special military operation”,” he said.

Moscow describes its military actions in Ukraine, launched on February 24th, 2022, as a “special military operation” to demilitarise a country it says poses a direct threat to Russian security interests. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia is engaged in an unprovoked war of aggression and a land grab.

Mr Peskov said Ukraine’s failures on the battlefield were undermining Zelenskiy’s position.

The next round of US aid for Ukraine has been held up by a demand from House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that no more funds be dispatched unless steps are first taken to tighten controls on the US border with Mexico.

Russia currently controls nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory. Military frontlines have not budged very much in recent months despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Newly declassified US intelligence shows that “Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain western support for Ukraine” and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses, said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

Ukraine is having success stopping Russian forces but Mr Putin is continuing to order his troops forward despite heavy losses of troops and equipment since October, she said.

There are just three days before Congress recesses for the year on Friday, and Republicans in the House of Representatives have until now refused to pass a $106 billion supplemental bill that contains Ukraine aid without unrelated, fiercely disputed changes to US immigration.

Mr Putin, who said last week he would run for president again in 2024, is betting he can outlast western aid and attention to score a big strategic victory against the West, Mr Zelenskiy and Mr Biden aides believe. The view is shared by European lawmakers who will send their own last-minute plea to Congress Tuesday.

Mr Biden has cast the situation in stark terms, saying “history is going to judge harshly those who turn their back on freedom’s cause”.

The 22nd Mechanized Brigade prepares to fire on Russian positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Ultimately, US troops could be forced to fight Russia, Mr Biden and others warn, if an unchecked Mr Putin invades a European ally covered by Nato’s mutual defence commitments.

Meanwhile, Poland’s newly appointed prime minister, Donald Tusk, said his country will demand the full mobilisation of the West to help Ukraine, adding it will regain a leadership position in Europe and will be a strong part of Nato.

Poland’s parliament backed Tusk to become prime minister on Monday, ending eight years of nationalist rule and putting the country on track for a thawing of relations with the European Union.

Tusk, a former European Council president, will face a vote of confidence later on Tuesday.

“We will ... loudly and decisively demand the full mobilisation of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war,” Tusk said in parliament, presenting his government’s plans.

Tusk said Poland’s eastern border would be secure and vowed to quickly solve issues related to a truckers’ protest on several border crossings with Ukraine.

Tusk also told parliament Poland would be a loyal ally of the United States and that it would regain its position as a leader of the European Union, but said he would oppose any changes of EU treaties that would disadvantage Poland.

“Any attempts to change treaties that are against our interests are out of the question ... no one will outplay me in the European Union,” he said.

He also vowed to “bring back billions of euros” from Brussels this week, referring to European Union funds frozen under the previous government due to a row over the rule of law.

“After returning from Brussels, I will go to Tallinn to meet the prime ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Topics are obvious: the war, safe borders. We will strengthen cooperation with countries that share our views on this matter.” - Reuters

