‘A powerful signal of unity’: Ukrainian-backed peace talks begin in Malta – without Russia

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to head to the front line in a Bradley fighting vehicle near Ocheretyne, northwest of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on October 24th. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

A third round of Ukrainian-backed peace talks opens in Malta today with representatives from more than 50 countries. Moscow has oddly denounced it as “a blatantly anti-Russian event”.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a 10-point plan to end the war. There were similar summits in Jeddah and Copenhagen this summer.

National security and policy advisers from more than 50 countries plus international institutions are expected – more than the roughly 40 at the Saudi summit in August.

“This meeting is a powerful signal that unity is preserved around Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said this week.

READ MORE

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the Malta talks have “nothing to do with the search for a peaceful resolution”.

Mr Zelenskiy’s peace plan calls for Russia to withdraw all its troops from within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders, including from the territory of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Russia – which illegally claimed to annex the four Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in September 2022 – has rejected any settlement that would involve giving up land.

[ China wary of US agenda after Ukraine war erodes relationship with Europe ]

Participants include the US, the EU and Britain, as well as Turkey, which has offered itself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. Also attending are South Africa, Brazil and India – members of the Brics bloc that includes Russia.

China has been treading carefully about Russia’s war on Ukraine, and it’s unclear whether it will participate in the Malta summit.

The peace talks come as the Ukrainian air force said it shot down three out of the four Iskander cruise missiles that Russia launched overnight at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the southeast of the country.

The air force wrote said that the launches were carried out from the Dzhankoi district of Russian-occupied Crimea and that the remaining missile did not reach its target. Explosions were heard at about 1am on Saturday.

No casualties were reported, according to the Kyiv Independent.

A machine for demining stands at a testing area near the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on October 27th amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA/Shutterstock

On Friday, Russian diplomats dismissed as lies a White House allegation that Moscow’s military was executing its own soldiers if they refused to carry out battlefield orders in Ukraine.

“Whoever came up with these other-worldly lies could only have been a person with an imagination far into overdrive,” the Russian embassy in Washington said in comments carried by the RIA Novosti news agency.

“And all this simply to justify the failed, much publicised counteroffensive of its [Ukrainian] ward. Let us say with full responsibility that all insinuations about this in comments by the White House spokesperson are a lie.”

White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that the US government had information the Russian military had been executing soldiers who refuse orders.

“We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire,” he said.

Mr Kirby provided no evidence for his assertions.

Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive, which has regained villages in the south and east, but is moving more slowly than an advance last year through occupied northeastern Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russian losses had grown significantly in the past week. These included, he said, at least a brigade worth of troops trying to advance on the eastern town of Avdiivka. – Guardian/Reuters