More than a dozen dead in nightclub fire in Spain’s Murcia

At least 13 people have died in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, according to local emergency services, with the number expected to rise as a search of the venue continues.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Teatre nightclub, they posted to social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
“Emergency services confirm six dead in the interior of the Teatre nightclub,” mayor José Ballesta wrote on X at 9:27am on Sunday morning, adding that they were working to establish the cause of the blaze. Reuters news agency later reported that the death count had risen to at least 13.
Firefighters were continuing to search for survivors on Sunday morning.
Murcia’s emergency services said four people had been injured and the number of fatalities could rise. – Reuters