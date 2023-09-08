US criticism of sham vote in occupied Ukraine ‘is meddling in Russia’s affairs’

Ukraine war: Part of a missile next to a destroyed apartment block in the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

The Russian embassy in the United States said on Friday that Washington was meddling in Russia’s internal affairs by calling elections in the occupied areas of Ukraine that Moscow now considers Russian “illegitimate”, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia is holding regional elections this week, including in the four Ukrainian regions it partly controls.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Thursday: “Russia’s sham elections in occupied areas of Ukraine are illegitimate”.

Ukraine’s air force shot down 16 out of 20 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight in the fifth attack this week on the southern Odesa region, officials said on Friday.

Russia has intensified air attacks on Ukrainian grain export infrastructure on the Danube River and in the port of Odesa since mid-July, when Moscow quit the UN-brokered deal that allowed safe Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

“During the night the Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region for the fifth time this week,” Oleh Kiper, the Odesa regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The military command for the south said 14 drones had been shot down over the Odesa region and two more over the Mykolaiv region. It said the drones were launched from Russia and from Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Mr Kiper said a non-residential building had been damaged by debris from a drone but gave no further details. He reported no casualties in the Odesa region.

Regional officials said Russia had also attacked the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and the northeastern region of Sumy with missiles, wounding several people.

Ukraine’s emergency services said two people had been hurt in the Sumy region and posted a video showing rescuers pulling out an injured woman from a hole caused by the explosion.

It said in a statement that the woman (65) and a man (70) were rescued after a two-storey residential building was damaged.

A Russian missile attack killed one person and wounded nine others on Friday morning in the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said. Oleh Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app that the missile hit an administrative building. – Reuters