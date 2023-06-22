Ukraine strikes bridge linking Kherson and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials say

Ukrainian marines take a break in the recently liberated village of Storozheve in the Donetsk region, on June 21st, 2023. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian missile attack struck the Chongar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region with the Crimean peninsula, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said on Thursday.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the road was damaged, forcing traffic to be diverted to a different route, but no casualities were reported. He said Storm Shadow missiles were likely to have been used for the attack.

Crimea’s governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said specialists were examining the site to determine when traffic over the bridge could resume.

Known as “the gate to Crimea”, the Chongar bridge is one of a handful of bridges linking Crimea - which was annexed by Russia in 2014 - with the mainland. The bridges provide an alternative to the narrow isthmus connecting the peninsula and the continent.

READ MORE

Ukraine is determined to retake the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

One of the key objectives of its recently launched counteroffensive is to cut off Russia’s so-called land bridge to Crimea and isolate Russian troops there. Last year Ukraine blew up the Kerch bridge, which links Crimea directly to mainland Russia.

Elsewhere, two people have died after an explosion and subsequent fire at a 16-storey building in the Dnipro district of the capital Kyiv, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said on the Telegram messaging app.

Another two people were in hospital and another two were treated at the scene, he said. Experts were investigating the cause of the explosion, he said. The Kyiv Independent reported that the cause was a powerful gas explosion.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported. Mr Grossi is likely to hold talks about the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. – Agencies