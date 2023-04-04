At least one killed, 30 injured after train derails in the Netherlands

The cause of the incident that happened at about 3.25am local time was not immediately clear. Photograph: Peter Dejong/AP

At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were at the scene of the incident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague, the emergency services said.

A fire department spokesman told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.

Television images showed people using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails to reach the train in the darkness.

Many windows in the train carriages were broken but it was not clear if that happened during the incident or as passengers attempted to escape.

Photos from the scene showed two of the train carriages perpendicular to the tracks lying across a small canal and partially in a field.

A freight train was also stopped on the track close to the wreckage of the passenger train between the cities of Leiden and The Hague.

The exact cause of the incident that happened at about 3.25am local time was not immediately clear.

Railway company NS said in a statement that a passenger train, a freight train and a construction crane were involved in a collision but the company gave no further details.

“Like everyone else, I’m full of questions and we want to know exactly what happened,” NS chief executive Wouter Koolmees said.

“A thorough investigation must be carried out. At the moment, all attention is focused on the wellbeing of our travellers and colleagues.”

Emergency services work at the site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten. Photograph: Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty

The regional co-ordinator of emergency services said that 11 of the injured passengers were treated in homes near the line and the others were taken in a fleet of ambulances to hospitals, including a “calamity hospital” opened in the central city of Utrecht.

The local fire brigade tweeted after the crash that it appeared to be a collision between a passenger train and “building material”.

“A terrible train accident near Voorschoten, where unfortunately one person died and many people were injured. My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims. I wish them all the best,” Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also expressed their sympathy in a tweet.

Ingrid de Roos, a spokeswoman for local fire services, told news show WNL that a small fire broke out at the rear of the train but was quickly extinguished.

John Voppen, chief executive of the rail network company Pro Rail, called the incident “a black day for Dutch railways” and said the cause was under investigation. – AP/Reuters