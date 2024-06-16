Mairead McGuinness defends Ursula von der Leyen amid Irish backlash over Gaza

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the closing day of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine on Sunday in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photograph: Sedat Suna/Getty

Ursula von der Leyen should be “judged by her record in the round”, according to Ireland’s Commissioner Mairead McGuinness as she defended her European People’s Party (EPP) colleague in advance of talks in Brussels on who should be the next European Commission president.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will take part in an informal European Council summit in Brussels on Monday where there is expected to be preliminary discussions among leaders from the EU’s 27 member states on the question of whether or not Ms von der Leyen should get a second term.

A final decision on the name to go forward to a vote in the European Parliament is not expected to be taken until a future council meeting.

Ms von der Leyen’s visit to Israel, and the unqualified support she offered its government, in the immediate aftermath of the October 7th attack which led to the war in Gaza, sparked a backlash against the German politician in Ireland.

READ MORE

Several of Ireland’s 14 MEPs, including from Coalition party Fianna Fáil, have said they will not vote for Ms von der Leyen if her name comes before the European Parliament as a nominee to be commission president.

During an interview with RTÉ radio Ms McGuinness, the Financial Services Commissioner, outlined how Ms von der Leyen is expected to be the name that goes forward to the parliament as the EPP won the most seats, 190, in the election earlier this month.

She said the European Council, the heads of state and government, will decide on the name to go forward but added: “The indications are ... that leaders are working hard to ensure stability and no uncertainty.”

Ms von der Leyen got over the line to become president by just nine votes in the European Parliament in 2019 between votes from the EPP, which includes Fine Gael, centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and the centrist group Renew which includes Fianna Fáil.

[ European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen featured in Irish election as never before ]

A parliamentary majority is at least 361 votes.

Ms McGuinness said the Socialists, which have 136 seats, have “held on” in the recent election but the Renew Group lost 20 and are down to 80 and she indicated that Ms von der Leyen may need support from the Greens, who have 52 seats.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said the 'big question' for people with concerns about European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is who is the alternative. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/Shutterstock/EPA

In relation to Gaza, Ms McGuinness said she has always expressed the Irish people’s views at the commission. She defended Ms von der Leyen, saying she is “extremely strong on humanitarian aid and is working with others to try and secure a ceasefire and permanent peace and two-state solution”.

“I do not doubt her credentials on this topic at all.”

Ms McGuinness said of how the Irish MEPs will vote, “she is guaranteed the four Fine Gael votes but not the others,” and added: “I do caution that when it’s a secret ballot you need to go in to it with a decent margin because there will be slippage.”

She added that the “big question” for people with concerns about Ms von der Leyen is who is the alternative.

“This is a president of the commission who people know and, indeed, in Ireland people were extremely supportive of her up to the horrors of what is unfolding in Gaza, and I can understand Irish people are deeply concerned about that. But she should also be judged by her record in the round.”

On the question of who Ireland’s next commissioner will be, Ms McGuinness said Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be making the nomination.

Ms McGuinness, a former Fine Gael MEP, reiterated her position that she is “willing to serve” if her own name was to be put forward, but added: “I have neither any expectation of it nor entitlement to it and I would fully respect the Government’s decision.”