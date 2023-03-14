Ukraine war: Russia says grain deal can only be extended by 60 days

Without the grain agreement, a number of countries would experience a food shortage. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/EPA

Russia has suggested extending a critical grain agreement for just 60 days, reports say.

The deal, which allows the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, was previously extended for 120 days back in November.

It was first proposed last July by the United Nations and Turkey as without the grain, a number of countries would experience a food shortage.

It is now expected to be renewed for half of the previous agreement’s length after Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin met UN Officials in Geneva, citing restrictions on Russian agricultural exporters.

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, said Russia’s stance went against the agreement but did not reject Moscow’s 60-day proposal.

The agreement involves at least 120 days of extension and so, as a result, Russia’s position to extend the deal for only 60 days contradicts the document signed by Turkey and the UN.

The UN and Turkey have yet to comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, a Russian soldier who claims to have been hiding in the Kharkiv region for about six months has been arrested by Ukrainian police.

The soldier (42) from Moscow is said to have been hiding in abandoned buildings since the liberation of the Kupiansk district last September.

It is still unclear how the man, who was dressed in civilian clothes, managed to conceal himself for six months.

Russian forces have made “marginal” gains in several parts of Ukraine according to the latest analysis by the Institute for The Study of War (ISW).

Northeast of Kupiansk, Russian forces appeared to advance 17km and 7km east of Siversk.

However, the ISW says Russian forces have not been able to complete a turning movement around Bakhmut despite further advances in the area. – Guardian