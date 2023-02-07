Russian troops pouring into eastern Ukraine, says governor

Ukrainian soldiers in Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine. The country anticipates a major offensive could be launched by Russia for 'symbolic' reasons. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Russia was pouring reinforcements into eastern Ukraine ahead of a possible new offensive, said a Ukrainian governor.

However, British intelligence said on Tuesday it was unlikely that Russia would have enough forces to significantly affect the war within weeks.

Desperate for western military aid to arrive, Ukraine anticipates a major offensive could be launched by Russia for “symbolic” reasons around the February 24th anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow persists in calling “a special military operation”.

Ukraine is planning a spring offensive to recapture lost territory, but it is awaiting delivery of promised longer-range western missiles and battle tanks, and some analysts say the country was months away from being ready.

“We are seeing more and more [Russian] reserves being deployed in our direction, we are seeing more equipment being brought in ...,” said Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine’s governor of the mainly Russian-occupied Luhansk province.

“They bring ammunition that is used differently than before – it is not round-the-clock shelling any more. They are slowly starting to save, getting ready for a full-scale offensive,” Mr Haidai told Ukrainian television.

“It will most likely take them 10 days to gather reserves. After February 15th we can expect [this offensive] at any time.”

A destroyed house by shelling in Yampil, Ukraine. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

The war is reaching a pivotal point as its first anniversary approaches, with Ukraine no longer making gains as it did in the second half of 2022 and Russia pushing forward with hundreds of thousands of mobilised reserve troops.

Britain’s defence intelligence said in its daily report that Russia’s military has likely attempted since early January to restart major offensive operations aimed at capturing Ukraine-held parts of Donetsk.

However, Russian forces have gained little territory as they “lack munitions and manoeuvre units required for a successful offensive”, it said.

“Russian leaders will likely continue to demand sweeping advances. It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks.”

In his Monday evening address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said personnel changes on the border and frontline will bolster Ukraine’s military efforts amid uncertainty over the future of his defence minister, just as Russia advances in the east for the first time in six months.

Mr Zelenskiy said he wanted to combine military and managerial experience in local and central government but did not directly address confusion about whether his defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, would be replaced.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Photograph: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

On Sunday, David Arakhamia, head of Mr Zelenskiy’s parliamentary bloc, said Mr Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job, but on Monday he wrote that “there will be no personnel changes in the defence sector this week”.

Mr Zelenskiy says he needs to show that Ukraine was a safe steward of billions of dollars of western military and other aid, and his government is engaged in the biggest political and administrative shake-up since Russia’s invasion nearly a year ago.

“In a number of regions, particularly those on the border or on the frontline, we will appoint leaders with military experience. Those who can show themselves to be the most effective in defending against existing threats,” he said.

The European Union said Mr Zelenskiy has been invited to take part in a summit of EU leaders, amid reports he could be in Brussels as soon as this week, in what would be only his second known foreign trip since the invasion began.

Mr Zelenskiy’s office did not respond to a request for comment. – Reuters