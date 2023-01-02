Russia says 63 soldiers killed after Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region

Kyiv, Ukraine. In a new year’s speech, Vladimir Putin signalled no let-up in his assault on Ukraine. Photograph: Laura Boushnak/The New York Times

Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday that 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year’s Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

Footage posted online showed a building purported to be a vocational college in the town of Makiivka, twin city of the regional capital Donetsk, reduced to a field of smouldering rubble.

Earlier, Ukraine’s defence ministry said as many as 400 Russians had been killed.

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed regional official in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, said the vocational college had been hit by US-made HIMARS rockets at around midnight, as people in the region would have been celebrating the start of the new year.

READ MORE

One Russian pro-war military blogger known as Rybar, who has more than one million subscribers on the Telegram messaging app, said more than 100 people had been wounded in the strike and that rubble was still being cleared.

Rybar said there had been about 600 people in the building, and that ammunition had been stored in the same facility.

Russia’s defence ministry gave its estimate of the death toll only in the final paragraph of a 528-word daily battlefield round-up.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield accounts, but was able to confirm the location of the video from the nearby buildings and road layout seen in the footage, although not the date that it was filmed.

A source close to the Russian-installed Donetsk leadership told Reuters the building had been used to house some of the 300,000 or more soldiers mobilised since September, many of them already sent to the front to bolster Russia’s faltering military campaign in Ukraine.

Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital and surrounding areas on Monday. Photograph: Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Meanwhile, Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital and surrounding areas on Monday, damaging energy facilities and causing some power outages, officials said, as Russia extended its bombardment into the second day of 2023.

Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, praising Ukrainians for showing gratitude to the troops and one another.

“Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them,” he said of the Russians. “Because we stand united. They are united only by fear.”

But in a new year’s speech, Russian president Vladimir Putin signalled no let-up in his assault on Ukraine.

Overnight, Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 20 air objects above Kyiv, its military administration said.

“It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks,” Kyiv governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

“Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones. Targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Air defence is at work,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes had knocked out some power and heating.

“There are emergency power outages in the city,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, he said one person was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone that hit a road and damaged a building in a northeastern district of the capital.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

The regional military command in Ukraine's east said air defence systems destroyed nine of the Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions by the early hours of Monday.

Russia has flattened Ukrainian cities and killed thousands of civilians since Mr Putin ordered his invasion in February, saying Ukraine was an artificial state whose pro-western outlook threatened Russia’s security.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has since claimed to have annexed about a fifth of Ukraine.

A damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Felipe Dana

Ukraine has fought back with western military support, driving Russian forces from more than half the territory they seized. In recent weeks, the front lines have been largely static, with thousands of soldiers dying in intense warfare.

Russia says its aerial strikes aim to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight; Kyiv says they have no military purpose and are intended to hurt civilians, a war crime.

“The main thing is the fate of Russia,” Mr Putin said in a New Year’s Eve speech to a group dressed in military uniform, instead of the event’s normal backdrop of the Kremlin walls.

“Defence of the fatherland is our sacred duty to our ancestors and descendants. Moral, historical righteousness is on our side.”

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power facility in Russia’s Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties. – Reuters