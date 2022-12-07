German police arrest ringleaders of far-right coup plan

Police officers work during a raid in Berlin. Some 3,000 police and special forces fanned out across the country and, during 137 raids, detained 25 people. All are accused of links to a loose alliance of people who dispute the legality of the current German state and its constitutional order. Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA

Germans woke on Wednesday to news of countrywide raids against people accused of planning a putsch to replace the democratic system with a monarchy.

Among the suspected ringleaders: a far-right judge, an elite soldier and a German aristocrat.

At dawn, some 3,000 police and special forces fanned out across the country and, during 137 raids, detained 25 people. All are accused of links to the so-called Reichsbürger: a loose alliance of people who dispute the legality of the current German state and its constitutional order.

Germany’s federal prosecutor confirmed that the raids – which took place from Berlin to Bavaria, as well as in Austria and Italy – were conducted against people suspected of forming a terrorist organisation.

Last August an informer told authorities of planned attack on the Bundestag, with the possibility of taking MPs hostage. The group also reportedly planned large-scale, extended power outages to persuade people to join their putsch.

Members had already secured satellite phones and, authorities feared, were using contacts within the military to arm themselves.

According to investigators, the suspects were members of a two-part “conspiratorial structure”: a political “council” and a military wing, the latter charged with the armed putsch.

“Members of the ‘council’ have met regularly in secret since November 2021 to plan their desired takeover of power in Germany and the establishment of their own state structures,” said a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office. “They set themselves the goal of moving beyond the existing state order in Germany to replace it with their own – well-developed – government form.”

According to this plan, according to reports, Germany would become a monarchy and leading jobs in ministries and principalities had already been distributed.

Heinrich XVII, Prinz Reuss zu Köstritz, a member of a leading German aristocratic family, was flagged as a potential new monarch.

In a 2019 speech in Zürich he described his family as a “dispossessed and stateless dynasty after 1,000 years of rule” in the eastern city of Gera.

Germany’s aristocratic families were toppled by the 1918 capitulation that ended the first World War. This conflict was triggered in 1914 not by Germany, he said, but by “international financial interests”. Like other Reichsbürger he disputes the post-1945 legal order and, in his 2019 speech, demanded a “sovereign Germany and the conclusion of a peace treaty”.

“Ever since Germany surrendered on 8 May [1945], Germany has never been a sovereign state, it was made into an administrative structure by the Allies,” he said.

The justice portfolio in the new Germany was ear-marked for Berlin judge Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a former MP for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).

Under surveillance for months, she is said to be a supporter of several conspiracy theories including QAnon, based on fabricated claims about a satanic child sex abuse cult in Washington DC.

Her house in Berlin’s Wannsee district was one of the properties raided by police on Wednesday morning.

Germany’s serving federal justice minister Marco Buschmann welcomed what he called an “anti-terrorism mission” against an “terror network from the Reichsbürger scene”.

German intelligence estimate around 21,000 people are affiliated with the Reichsbürger, with around five per cent considered far-right extremists.

Suspected leader of the group’s military wing is a former Bundeswehr paratrooper, identified only as Peter W. Last April, when police raided his home in Bavaria, they discovered a large arsenal of firearms, ammunition, magazines, a blackjack and a dummy hand grenade – as well as details of other military contacts in the Reichsbürger scene.

These details helped investigators build a picture of the scale of the planned putsch and its leading players.