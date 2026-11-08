Met Éireann issues renewed status yellow fog warning for 12 counties

A fog warning has been declared for Connacht, northern Leinster and three counties of Ulster on Sunday night, with concerns about visibility and travel conditions.

The yellow warning issued by Met Éireann covers Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, as well as Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Longford and the five counties of Connacht: Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The alert comes a night after a similar warning covered 25 counties – the entire State apart from Donegal.

No warning has been issued by the UK Met Office.

The Met Éireann warning cautions that visibility will be poor and travel difficult in the areas affected.

It is in place from Sunday night at 9pm to Monday morning at 11am, potentially affecting commuters as the work week begins.

A yellow warning is issued when weather conditions are not especially unusual, but where danger exists in localised areas.

Sunday was expected to be a dry day overall after patches of fog and mist lifted in affected areas.

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Rainy conditions in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo Agency

On Sunday night, patches of rain were expected from the southwest in areas not affected by the fog warning.

The week ahead is forecast to begin milder and wetter, with rain and drizzle rolling in from the south on Monday night.

After some potentially heavier rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler, brighter conditions are expected to prevail at the end of the week.

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