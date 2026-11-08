Pestestrian (80s) dies following Stillorgan crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal car crash in Stillorgan on Thursday November 5th after the pedestrian struck in the collision died.

The incident took place between the junctions of Mount Merrion Avenue and Priory Drive on the N11 at around 7.05am on Thursday.

A car collided with a man in his 80s, who died on Saturday after receiving treatment at St Vincent’s hospital.

Gardaí have asked for witnesses and those who may have relevant video, whether dashcam or otherwise, to come forward.

The man killed in the incident was the 157th person to die on Irish roads so far this year. Pedestrians account for 32 of the fatalities.

This year’s deaths are tracking significantly above 2025, which in itself saw the highest mortality in more than a decade.

At the same time in 2025, 148 people had died.

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