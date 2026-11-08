Crime & Law

Pestestrian (80s) dies following Stillorgan crash

Gardaí renew witness appeal after pedestrian dies in hospital

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Man (80s) dies after crash involving car in Stillorgan. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sun Nov 08 2026 - 12:131 MIN READ

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal car crash in Stillorgan on Thursday November 5th after the pedestrian struck in the collision died.

The incident took place between the junctions of Mount Merrion Avenue and Priory Drive on the N11 at around 7.05am on Thursday.

A car collided with a man in his 80s, who died on Saturday after receiving treatment at St Vincent’s hospital.

Gardaí have asked for witnesses and those who may have relevant video, whether dashcam or otherwise, to come forward.

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The man killed in the incident was the 157th person to die on Irish roads so far this year. Pedestrians account for 32 of the fatalities.

This year’s deaths are tracking significantly above 2025, which in itself saw the highest mortality in more than a decade.

At the same time in 2025, 148 people had died.

Dublin road closures: See full list of disruption as EU meetings trigger State’s biggest-ever policing operation ]

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