Europol arrests 49 linked to cocaine cartel managed from United Arab Emirates

European policing agency Europol said on Monday it had helped co-ordinate the takedown of a cartel managed from the United Arab Emirates believed to control up to a third of Europe’s cocaine trade.

Police arrested a total of 49 suspects in raids in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the UAE from November 8th to November 19th, the agency said.

"The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the suspects’ control and command was massive," Europol said in a statement, adding that more than 30 tonnes of drugs had been seized during the investigations.

The operation to co-ordinate raids was dubbed “Desert Light” and had been planned over a period of two years. – Reuters

