Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian forces appear to be on outskirts of key Russian logistics hub

Ukrainian soldiers appear to be on the outskirts of the key city of Kupiansk following their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian forces have been advancing on the city, which serves as a logistical hub for Russian forces in the region.

A picture posted to Twitter by Illia Ponomarenko, a defence reporter at the Kyiv Independent, showed soldiers holding a Ukrainian flag while standing in front of a large road sign bearing the Russian name for Kupiansk.

The Guardian has not been able to independently verify the image.

The US-based think-tank the Institute for the Study of War said last night Ukraine would probably recapture the city within 72 hours, and that its loss would severely hinder Russian lines of communication on the ground.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed his country’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces and thanked those countries that have sent military aid.

Mr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine has recaptured more than 1000sq km of territory over the last week following a surprise counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and sustained pressure on Russian forces in the south.

Speaking in his nightly address on Thursday, Mr Zelenskiy said: “Our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued, there are new results.”

He went on to thank everyone serving in the armed forces and the brigades that had retaken territory.

The president also acknowledged $675 million (€664 million) in military aid announced yesterday by the United States and the $1 billion Ukraine is set to receive from a package put together by a number of European countries.

“Each of these steps of our partners has a real impact on the strength of our state and the whole of Europe in defence against Russian terror,” he said.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kharkiv has proved that it can drive Russia out of its territories, a key adviser in Mr Zelenskiy’s government has said.

Writing on Twitter, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, said: “What does effective Ukrainian counteroffensive tell the world? “1. Ukraine proved the capability of de-occupying its territories. There will be no freezing of the conflict.

“2. Ukraine proved that it can effectively use modern western weapons.

“3. Russian troops have to get out. It will hurt.”

Elsewhere, US secretary of state Antony Blinken was in Brussels on Friday after a visit to Kyiv, as Washington seeks to strengthen unity as Europe faces a winter of raised energy costs.

Mr Blinken met Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors from the alliance, in part to report back from his trip, on which he pledged new military aid and was briefed on Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces.

A senior State Department official said ahead of the visit to Brussels that it was part of the “constant gardening” the Biden administration has been doing to maintain unity among European nations.

Some analysts say the shortages and a surge in living costs as winter approaches risk sapping western support for Kyiv as governments try to deal with disgruntled populations.

“President Putin thought that he could divide and weaken Nato. Today, the alliance is stronger, more unified and better resourced that ever before,” Mr Blinken said at a news conference following the meetings. — Agencies