Homeowners offering vacant properties to Ukrainian refugees to be offered enhanced payments under new plans

Homeowners who offer their vacant properties to Ukrainian refugees are to be offered enhanced payments under new plans being considered by the Government.

Previously, homeowners who let part of their home or vacant home to refugees were given a €400 monthly payment.

Sources said there are now discussions under way to give a higher sum than €400 to those who offer an entire vacant property, amid a significant lack of available accommodation nationwide.

It is understood a new call for vacant homes will go out from the Government shortly. It has not yet been decided how much higher than the €400 the payment would be, but sources said it would be high enough to incentivise people to consider the offer.

Meanwhile Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on Thursday voiced concerns about rising anti-immigration sentiment but said this will not deter Ireland from meeting its international obligations.

Speaking in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, Ms McEntee said that despite apparent growing unrest over a surge in refugees to Ireland, including some who are sleeping on the streets due to a lack of suitable accommodation, the Government was not planning on closing Irish borders.

“We made it clear from the outset that where people are fleeing war and persecution that we are here to help them, and I don’t think that policy should change,” said Ms McEntee. “There is a sentiment there — it is not one that I support and I think the vast majority of Irish people should have that view as well”.

The war in Ukraine could not be foreseen, said Ms McEntee, and the present situation in Ireland is “extremely challenging”.

“We are dealing with a situation where we have welcomed over 50,000 people seeking accommodation this year so far — this time last year the figure was about 7,500, so you can imagine the pressure that that is putting on our system,” she said.

On August 16th last, gardaí responded to violent incidents outside a temporary asylum seeker accommodation centre in Finglas, and officials decided to move the residents for their own safety after they had initially been taken there from Citywest.

It comes as the National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland campus at Abbotstown in west Dublin was to be used to provide emergency accommodation for 100 asylum seekers from Thursday.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said the Sport Ireland facility at Abbotstown has a capacity for approximately 200 people. A spokesman for the department said it had engaged a facilities management company as well as security, and that the facility has wifi.

“Meals, bed linen and toiletries will all be provided. Applicants may be accommodated there for up to six weeks before being moved to more suitable accommodation, as it becomes available within the current shortages,” the spokesman said.