Russia-Ukraine war: Putin ‘is losing information war’, says UK

A local man inspects debris of private buildings and recreation centre after a recent rocket hit in Zatoka settlement near the south Ukrainian city of Odesa. Photograph: EPA

Russian president Vladimir Putin is losing information war in Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s spy chief has said.

Moscow has failed to gain ground in cyberspace against Ukraine almost six months after its invasion of the country, Jeremy Fleming, the head of Britain’s GCHQ intelligence service, said.

Mr Fleming said both countries have been using their cyber capabilities in the war in Ukraine. In an op-ed in the Economist on Friday, he said: “so far, president Putin has comprehensively lost the information war in Ukraine and in the West. Although that’s cause for celebration, we should not underestimate how Russian disinformation is playing out elsewhere in the world

“. Just as with its land invasion, Russia’s initial online plans appear to have fallen short. The country’s use of offensive cyber tools has been irresponsible and indiscriminate,” Mr Fleming said.

Fleming said Russia had deployed WhisperGate malware to destroy and deface Ukrainian government systems. He also said Russia has used the same playbook before on Syria and the Balkans and said online disinformation is a major part of Russia’s strategy.

The UN secretary general has called for an urgent withdrawal of military forces from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. António Guterres said he was “gravely concerned” about the situation at the site and said it had to be demilitarised, adding: “We must tell it like it is — any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide.”

Russian forces may be preparing to stage a “provocation” at the Moscow-controlled plant, Ukraine’s military intelligence has warned.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said it was concerned that Russia had plans to stage an incident at the plant on Friday, and had information that staff with Russia’s Rosatom nuclear company had left the site.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said he agreed with Mr Guterres on a framework for a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency watchdog to inspect the power plant. “We are worried. We don’t want another Chernobyl,” the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, added.

At least 17 people were killed and 42 injured in two separate Russian attacks on Kharkiv, according to its regional governor. Three civilians were killed and 17 wounded in a pre-dawn rocket strike on Thursday, after an attack from Russia the day before.

Elsewhere, fires and explosions have been reported at military targets inside Russia and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, in the latest of a string of apparent sabotage missions deep into Russian-held territory.

Two Russian villages were evacuated after a blaze at a munitions depot near the Ukrainian border in Belgorod province.

At least four explosions hit near the major Belbek airbase, north of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean peninsula.