Real Madrid trio face backlash over migrant crisis T-shirt tribute

Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé wearing T-shirts with rolled-up sleeves in support of Ceuta during a match. Photograph: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Three of Real Madrid football club’s biggest stars have been drawn into an increasingly fierce debate surrounding a migrant crisis, after they refused to take part fully in a prematch gesture alongside their team-mates.

Real Madrid’s players took to the pitch in advance of their league game against Elche this week wearing T-shirts that expressed support for “Mackerels”, a nickname for the people of Ceuta, a Spanish exclave in North Africa.

On July 30-31st, more than 70,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco, throwing the city into chaos. Although most of the migrants immediately returned over the border, several thousand remain, either sleeping rough or living in temporary shelters installed by the government.

Local people have complained about feeling unsafe and some have destroyed migrant camps and prevented NGOs from distributing supplies to them.

The French players Kylian Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté and the Brazilian Vinicius Júnior wore the T-shirt but they each folded it in such a way that part of its message was obscured.

Politicians on the right criticised this gesture. Esther Muñoz, of the conservative People’s Party (PP), said it was “very embarrassing” and that the trio would have to “explain why, in a Spanish game, they do not want to defend Spain”.

José María Figaredo, of the far-right Vox party, said the players were free to support the causes they chose, but that Spaniards “are also free to feel outraged at three millionaires who live in Spain and who don’t support Spaniards.”

Men, many from sub-Saharan Africa, wait on a beach for humanitarian assistance in Ceuta, Spain, after crossing from Morocco into the exclave on the Mediterranean coast of North Africa, August 1st, 2026. Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times

The players also faced criticism on social media from political commentators and the president of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas. However, in an interview with sports outlet AS, Mbappé explained his reservations about the T-shirt display.

“I have full solidarity for Ceuta and all the victims,” he said. “Because, beyond being a player, I am human. But I also wanted to offer a gesture and thought for all the immigrants who have lost their lives and who are in tough conditions.”

At least 141 migrants are reported to have died during the mass crossing in July, most of them drowning as they tried to swim round the border fence.

[ Violent scenes in Ceuta as Madrid struggles with migrant crisisOpens in new window ]

Migrants return to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in August. Photograph: Antonio Sempere/AP

The T-shirt message was the initiative of a group of business leaders in Valencia. However, not all clubs have taken part, with Barcelona’s players not wearing the shirt for their last league game. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, a Moroccan who plays for Real Betis, received insults online from fans accusing him of betraying migrants from his home country, after he wore the T-shirt supporting Ceuta in advance of a game.

Some on the left have warned that the growing expressions of support for the people of Ceuta, whose sovereignty Morocco disputes, risk spilling over into nationalism.

Alberto Ibáñez, of the left-wing Compromís party, said “helping Ceuta cannot be a proclamation for dividing opinions over national identity or even to encourage racism.”

[ EU ministers seek tougher migration response after Ceuta crisisOpens in new window ]