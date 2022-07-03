Ukrainian forces hit Russian base in occupied southern city of Melitopol, mayor says

Russian servicemen keep watch near a pole with a big Russian flag in the main square of Melitopol, Ukraine on June 15th. Photograph: Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian base with over 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol on Sunday, the city’s exiled Ukrainian mayor said. A Russian official confirmed strikes had hit the city.

“At 3 o’clock [local time] and 5 o’clock [local time], there were over 30 strikes exclusively on a military base,” Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov, who is currently on Ukraine-controlled territory, said in a video address on Telegram, adding that the base had been “taken out of action”.

Mr Fedorov also said that resistance activity had caused a Russian armoured train carrying ammunition to derail on Saturday near Melitopol.

Russia’s RIA news agency reported that Ukraine had hit the Aviamistechko area of Melitopol where the city’s airport is located, but did not specify what had been hit.

RIA cited local Russian-appointed official Vladimir Rogov as saying that around 16-18 Ukrainian MLRS rockets had hit Melitopol in two strikes at 3am and 4.45am Moscow time.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

Numerous reports

At least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, the regional governor said, after reports of several blasts in the city.

At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private houses were damaged, including five that were destroyed, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Mr Gladkov said earlier the “incident” was being investigated, adding, “Presumably, the air defence system worked.”

At least four people were injured and two hospitalised, including a 10-year-old boy, Mr Gladkov said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.

Belgorod, a city of nearly 400,000 some 40km north of the border with Ukraine, is the administrative centre of the Belgorod region.

Since Russia launched it invasion on February 24th, there have been numerous reports of attacks on Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of carrying out the strikes.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for previous attacks but has described the incidents as payback and “karma” for Russia’s invasion.

Moscow calls its actions a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and its allies in the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression. — Reuters