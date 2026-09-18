An Irish voice in Beijing’s debate on the new world order

The session was supposed to be about “major-country relations and strategic stability”, but its attraction lay in the panellists, who included former Ukrainian foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin and Olga Alexandria, dean of the faculty of world politics at Lomonosov Moscow State University. Attila Demko, a former Hungarian diplomat and security expert who sat between them, remarked on the novelty of it.

“It’s very rare now that on one side you have a minister from Ukraine and sitting on the other side, somebody from Russia. There is no such thing in Europe, and this is the real importance of this forum,” he said.

The Xiangshan Forum, Beijing’s annual security conference, is unique in its ability to bring together representatives from both sides in some of the hottest conflicts in the world. An earlier session was marked by fiery exchanges between speakers from Saudi Arabia and Iran over Tehran’s attacks on targets in the Gulf.

Prince Turki al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies, accused Iran of failing to respect the sovereignty of Arab states with “aggressive and unlawful attacks” on their territory. Mohammad Taghi Osanlou, an Iranian general who is deputy for operations at the army’s general headquarters, said Tehran’s attacks were aimed only at American assets in the region.

Armenia's defence minister Suren Papikyan shakes hands with China's defence minister Dong Jun as Cambodia's defence minister Tea Seiha looks on. Photograph: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

“We have not attacked any Arab countries or their territories. We only attacked US military bases in Arab countries,” he said.

“We not only targeted Saudi Arabia. We launched strikes against US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar, not just those in Saudi Arabia. Our target is the United States, not other Arab countries.”

The later session was less heated, not least because Klimko and Alexandria each looked straight ahead while the other spoke, but there was nothing close to a meeting of minds. Klimko said he could foresee negotiations towards a ceasefire, but there was no prospect of a peace deal, much less of a broader agreement on Europe’s security architecture.

Alexandria described the war as a failure of strategic stability and suggested that, while a post-ceasefire agreement could deal with issues like borders and military forces, a more ambitious strategic agreement was needed to make the next war less likely. Demko, who said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was unjustified, suggested that it was time to talk but with limited expectations.

“What we need now is to extinguish the fire and keep it down. We cannot rebuild the house,” he said.

The panel in an earlier session about the trend towards multipolarity in the international order included Timothy O’Brien, an Irish general who is director of cabinet for the chairman of the EU’s military committee, former Defence Forces chief of staff Seán Clancy.

O’Brien said that, if the EU was focusing more on military affairs than before, it was because of the changed circumstances it faced.

EU ambassador Caspar Veldkamp with Timothy O’Brien, director of the cabinet for the chairman of the European Union military committee.

“We are not becoming a more military organisation. However, we live on a Continent in Europe ... where conventional war has returned by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“The war in Ukraine is an illegal act of aggression against one of our partners. And therefore, that is why you hear defence being discussed now, by European leaders, both leaders of the institutions and the prime ministers of the member states, because that’s the reality we’re living in. War has returned to our Continent.”

O’Brien said that there was no doubt that the world was becoming multipolar, but the question surrounded what kind of multipolarity was most desirable. He said the EU favoured a multipolar world that envisaged more voices, greater representation and stronger participation in international decision making.

“Multipolarity alone does not necessarily produce enhanced stability. Several centres of power can co-operate, but they can also compete, divide the world into spheres of influence and leave smaller states caught between them. That is why the European Union believes that multipolarity and multilateralism must be brought together,” he said.

“If a multipolar world means that several large powers each require a privileged sphere of influence around themselves, then we have not created greater equality. We have simply redistributed a hierarchy. The sovereignty of smaller states must carry the same fundamental meaning as the sovereignty of a major power.”