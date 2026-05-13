Trump arrives in China for summit as war and inflation weigh on presidency

US president Donald Trump is joined by Chinese executive vice minister of foreign affairs Ma Zhaoxu as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his hotly anticipated talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping on the Iran war, trade and US arms sales to Taiwan.

The main summit meetings will not happen until Thursday when the leaders hold bilateral talks and a formal banquet. But the Chinese are offering Trump a pomp-filled welcome after Air Force One landed in the Chinese capital.

The president was to be greeted by Chinese vice president Han Zheng; Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to Washington; Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice minister of foreign affairs; as well as the US envoy to Beijing, David Perdue, according to the White House.

The welcoming ceremony is to include some 300 Chinese youth, a military honour guard and military band.

“We’re the two superpowers,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday. “We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second.”

US President Donald Trump (C) is greeted by China's Vice President Han Zheng upon arriving at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Eric and Lara Trump, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, US secretary of state Marco Rubio, US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang walk off Air Force One upon arriving at Beijing. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

While Trump likes to project a sense of strength, the visit occurs at a delicate moment for his presidency as his popularity at home has been weighed down by the US and Israel’s war with Iran and rising inflation as a consequence of that conflict.

The president is seeking a win by signing deals with China to buy more American food and aircraft, saying he will be talking to Xi about trade “more than anything else”.

The Trump administration hopes to begin the process of establishing a “board of trade” with China to address differences between the countries.

The board could help prevent the trade war ignited last year after Trump’s tariff hikes, an action China countered through its control of rare earth minerals. That led to a one-year truce last October.

But Trump comes to Beijing at a time when Iran continues to dominate his domestic agenda. The war has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stranding oil and natural gas tankers and causing energy prices to spike to levels that could sabotage global economic growth.

The US president declared that Xi did not need to assist in resolving the conflict, even though Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was in Beijing last week.

“We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

The status of Taiwan also appears to be a big topic as China is displeased with US plans to sell weapons to the self-governing island that the Chinese government claims as part of its own territory.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he would be discussing with Xi an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan that the US administration authorised in December but has not yet begun fulfilling.

The US leader has demonstrated greater ambivalence towards Taiwan, an approach that is raising questions about whether Trump could be open to dialling back support for the island democracy.

At the same time, Taiwan – as the world’s leading chipmaker – has become essential for the development of AI, with the US importing more goods so far this year from Taiwan than China. Trump has sought to use Biden-era programmes and his own deals to bring more chip-making to the US.

The Chinese Communist Party’s news outlet, People’s Daily, published a strongly worded editorial on Tuesday underscoring that Taiwan is “the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations” and is “the biggest point of risk” between the two nations.

But Trump was already portraying the trip as a success before he left White House grounds. He openly mused about Xi’s planned reciprocal visit to the US, lamenting that the ballroom under construction would not be completed in time.

US president Donald Trump walks to his motorcade as he is greeted by Chinese officials at Beijing. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

“We’re going to have a great relationship for many, many decades to come,” Trump said of the US and China. “As you know, president Xi will be coming here towards the end of the year. So that would be exciting. I only wish we had the ballroom finished.”

Trump said he had spoken with the Chinese leader and the meeting would be “positive” as he embarked on Air Force One with a range of aides, family members and business world titans, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk.

Trump, as he flew to Beijing, posted on social media that his “first request” to Xi during the visit will be to ask the Chinese leader to bolster the presence of US firms in China.

“I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!” wrote Trump.

Donald Trump heads to Beijing at a time when Iran continues to dominate his domestic agenda (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Despite Trump’s outward confidence, China appears to be entering the meeting from “a much stronger place”, said Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser on Chinese business and economics at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

China would like to reduce tech restrictions on accessing computer chips and find ways to reduce tariffs, among other goals.

“But even if they don’t get much on any of those things, as long as there’s not a blow-up in the meeting and president Trump doesn’t go away and look to re-escalate, China basically comes out stronger,” Kennedy said.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese vice premier He Lifeng met on Wednesday to discuss economic and trade issues at Incheon International Airport, just west of the South Korean capital Seoul, according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Trump also intends to raise the idea of the US, China and Russia signing a pact that would set limits on the nuclear weapons each nation keeps in its arsenal, according to a senior Trump administration official who briefed reporters in advance of the trip.

China has previously been cool to entering such a pact. Beijing’s arsenal, according to Pentagon estimates, exceeds more than 600 operational nuclear warheads and is far from parity with the US and Russia, which each are estimated to have more than 5,000 nuclear warheads.

The last nuclear arms pact, known as the New Start treaty, between Russia and the United States expired in February, removing any caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half a century.

As the treaty was set to expire, Trump rejected a call by Russia to extend the two-country deal for another year and called for “a new, improved, and modernised” deal that includes China. – AP