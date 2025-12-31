Xi Jinping vows ‘unstoppable’ unification of China and Taiwan following military drills

A large outdoor screen shows China's president Xi Jinping delivering a speech ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Beijing. Photograph: Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty

China’s president Xi Jinping has vowed to reunify China and Taiwan in his annual New Year’s Eve speech in Beijing.

Speaking the day after the conclusion of intense Chinese military drills around Taiwan, Xi said: “The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable.”

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island, as part of its territory and has long vowed to annex it, using force if necessary.

US intelligence is increasingly concerned about the advancing capabilities of China’s armed forces to launch such an attack if Mr Xi decides the time is right.

On Monday and Tuesday, China’s People’s Liberation Army launched live-fire military drills around Taiwan, simulating a blockade of main ports and sending its navy, air force, rocket force and coast guard to encircle Taiwan’s main island. The drills, called “Justice Mission 2025”, came closer to Taiwan than previous exercises, and involved at least 89 war planes, the highest tally for more than a year.

The drills were expected by analysts before the year’s end but were also connected by Chinese commentators to recent arms approval by the US government for a record sale of $11 billion (£8 billion) of weapons to Taiwan.

Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday evening, Mr Xi said China “embraced the world with open arms” and highlighted several multilateral conferences hosted by Beijing this year, including the Shanghai Co-operation Summit in August, when world leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, India’s Narendra Modi and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gathered in Tianjin, a port city near Beijing.

[ Taiwan still on high alert after China’s latest military exercises around islandOpens in new window ]

The broadcast of Mr Xi’s speech on Chinese state media was interspersed with several shots of China’s largest ever military parade, which was held in September to mark 80 years since the end of the second World War.

During the parade, which was viewed as an unbridled display of military force, Mr Xi, Mr Putin and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, stood side by side in Beijing – a geopolitical alignment that has been dubbed as the “axis of upheaval”.

Soldiers march during a military parade in Tiananmen Square on September 3rd last in Beijing, China. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty

China's leader Xi Jinping, flanked by Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jung-un, at a military parade in Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Yue Yuewei/Xinhua/AP

Central to Mr Xi’s vision of a new world order is the annexation of Taiwan and the support of other countries in recognising Taiwan as part of “One China”, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing – something that the majority of Taiwanese people reject.

In his speech, Mr Xi also highlighted “Taiwan Retrocession Day”, a memorial day created in 2025 to mark the anniversary of the end of Japanese imperial rule in Taiwan in 1945. This year, Taiwan also passed a law to recognise the date, 25th October, as a national holiday.

The legacy of the second World War has been a big theme in political rhetoric in China and Taiwan this year. China has emphasised its role in defeating the Japanese in that conflict, something that China feels has been underappreciated in the West.

Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, gave a punchy speech this year comparing Taiwan to European democracies in the 1930s which were then facing threats from Nazi Germany.

Mr Xi’s speech also praised China’s progress in high-tech development this year, mentioning kung fu robots and Tianwen-2, a comet exploration mission that launched in May.

He also flagged the global success of Chinese cultural exports, such as the video game Black Myth: Wukong and the animated film Ne Zha 2.

Earlier in the day, Mr Xi addressed a meeting of top Chinese Communist Party officials and said China was on track to meet its 5 per cent GDP growth target. – Guardian