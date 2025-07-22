Arrests in China after more than 230 kindergarten children poisoned by lead paint in food

Six staff at a kindergarten in Gansu province, China, have been arrested, accused of knowingly serving toxic and harmful food to children. Photograph: iStock

Chinese authorities have arrested six people and launched disciplinary investigations into almost 30 others after more than 230 kindergarten children were poisoned by food coloured with industrial-grade lead paint

The incident, which occurred in Gansu province earlier this month, is one of China’s worst ever school food safety incidents and has drawn national attention. An investigative report released by the Gansu provincial party committee on Sunday found a litany of failures in safety and oversight, as well as attempts to cover up the incident, bribe people in charge and modify test results.

The report said the principal at the Tianshui kindergarten had wanted to attract more enrolments by “enhancing” the colour and look of the food served to children. The school’s cook bought industrial-grade pigment online, adding it to dishes despite the packages saying it was “not for consumption”.

One pigment was found to have lead levels 400,000 times the safe legal limit. The report said the school had previously bought food-safe colouring, at a cheaper cost, but preferred the “brighter” colours.

Initially 235 students were hospitalised after eating the coloured food. Local state media quoted a parent at the time saying children had suffered stomach pain and nausea, and some children’s teeth had turned black. Final tests revealed that 247 students, as well as staff including the principal, had elevated lead levels in their blood as a result of eating the food.

Six kindergarten staff, including the principal, have been arrested, accused of knowingly serving toxic and harmful food. Disciplinary investigations have been launched into the actions of 27 others working for the school, hospital and government.

However, Sunday’s report revealed mistakes and mishandling at almost every level of the process and response.

It said the Gansu Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention neglected the case after accepting it, and took samples in a way that violated health regulations and led to a “huge difference” in the test results and the actual levels.

At the Tianshui Second People’s hospital, at least two children’s test results were illegally “modified” to record substantially lower lead levels, the report said.

“The management of Tianshui Second People’s hospital and its laboratory department was chaotic, job responsibilities were not fully implemented, laboratory quality control was not fully implemented and relevant inspection personnel lacked systematic training,” the report said.

It also accused the local education bureau of having “turned a blind eye” to the kindergarten – which charges high fees – operating without a proper licence, and not conducting food safety inspections at any private kindergarten for two years. It said officials in charge of preschool education across multiple departments were suspected of accepting benefits and bribes from the Tianshui kindergarten’s major investor and others linked to the school.

The report said China’s top anti-corruption authorities had filed a case for review and investigation against government officials of multiple levels, and opened an investigation into senior management at the hospital.

It said the children had been treated and all but one had been discharged after the first round of treatment, during which lead levels dropped by an average of 40 per cent.

“The provincial party committee and the provincial government are deeply saddened by the abnormal blood lead problem in the Brownstone Peixin Kindergarten in Maiji district, Tianshui city, and express their deep apologies to the children and their parents,” the report said.

The release of the report was accompanied by reported protests by parents on Sunday evening outside the kindergarten. Footage shared online by Teacher Li, who monitors dissent inside China, claimed to show clashes between police and a few hundred people outside the Tianshui kindergarten.

The footage showed officers using physical force, including batons, and angry parents confronting individuals in plain clothes, questioning their use of violence. As police cars appeared to try to escort the plain-clothed individuals away, parents blocked the road, shouting: “Hand over those who beat people up.” - Guardian