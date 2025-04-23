Attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir kills 26, police say

Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in India’s Jammu and Kashmir territory, police said on Wednesday, the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

The attack took place on Tuesday in the popular destination of Pahalgam in the scenic, Himalayan federal territory that has seen a resurgence in mass tourism as insurgent violence waned in recent years.

It was the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings in which more than 160 people were killed.

Prime minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also cutting short her visit to the United States and Peru “to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time”, her ministry said.

The attack occurred in an off-the-road meadow and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, police said.

A little-known militant group, the “Kashmir Resistance”, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 “outsiders” had been settled in the region, spurring a “demographic change”.

Indian security agencies say Kashmir Resistance is a front for Pakistan-based militant organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistan has said it only provides moral and diplomatic support to the insurgency in Kashmir.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives,” Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

On Wednesday, more than a dozen local organisations called for a shutdown in the federal territory to protest against the attack on tourists, whose rising numbers have helped the local economy.

Many schools also suspended classes for the day in protest.

Airlines were operating extra flights from Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory, as visitors were rushing out of the region, officials said.

The main highway connecting Srinagar to the rest of the country had been damaged by heavy rain and was shut for repairs, pushing up demand for flights, they said.

“As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar - two to Delhi and two to Mumbai - have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs,” a statement from aviation minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s office said.

“Naidu also held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and...directed [them] to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time,” it said.

Militant violence has afflicted Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed in full but ruled in part by both mostly Hindu India and Islamic Pakistan, since the anti-Indian insurgency began in 1989. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, although violence has tapered off in recent years.

India revoked Kashmir’s special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The move allowed local authorities to issue domicile rights to outsiders, allowing them to get jobs and buy land in the territory.

That led to a deterioration of ties with Pakistan, which also claims the region. The dispute has spurred bitter animosity and military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Attacks targeting tourists in Kashmir have been rare. The last deadly incident took place in June 2024 when at least nine people were killed and 33 injured after a militant attack caused a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to plunge into a deep gorge. - Reuters